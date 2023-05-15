EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso hits fresh three-month high, Turkey heads for presidential runoff vote

By Amruta Khandekar

May 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Monday with Chile's peso hitting an over three-month high, while Turkish assets were pressured as presidential elections headed towards a runoff between incumbent Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival.

The peso CLP= climbed 0.7%, extending gains from Friday, when the country's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25%.

"We agree that a tight monetary stance is still warranted and believe that the policy rate will need to remain above neutral for some time. In our view, the MPC (monetary policy committee) will remain patient, waiting until September to start cutting rates," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note.

Also helping the peso was a rebound in copper prices, after a liquidity injection by top consumer China's central bank demonstrated support for the Chinese economy.

The currency of Peru PEN=, which is the second biggest copper exporter after Chile, gained 0.2%, after hitting a fresh one-year high earlier in the session.

The Colombian peso COP=, the currency of a major oil exporting nation, jumped 0.8%, as crude prices edged higher. O/R.

The country's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is due later in the day.

The Brazilian real BRL= was down 0.1%, while the Argentinian pesoARS=RASL weakened to 230.60 against the dollar after the country's government introduced a package of measures on Sunday to battle inflation. The Argentinian central bank hiked interest rates by 600 basis points to 97%, an official said on Monday.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA000000CUS was up 0.1% at 1357 GMT, hovering around multi-year highs hit several times earlier this year amid evidence of cooling U.S. inflation which has fed hopes of a rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Turkey's lira held near a two-month low, its sovereign dollar bonds tumbled and the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt spiked as president Erdogan performed better than expected during Sunday's election but fell short of an outright majority.

The results disappointed investors hoping for an opposition win which could result in a monetary policy shift. A second round of voting will be held on May 28.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.2%.

Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA is moving closer to making changes to its fuel pricing policy and executives are set to meet this week to analyze a new model. Shares of the state-run oil giant fell 2.1% in early trade.

Azul SA AZUL4.SAsaid it expects to increase capacity by around 14% in 2023 after net loss narrowed in the first quarter. Still, shares of the Brazilian airline were down 8.6%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Sri Lanka will evaluate progress made on reforms so far and complete an exercise to improve governance in key areas of the economy, an IMF official said on Monday.

Ghana expects the International Monetary Fund to approve a first loan tranche of $600 million as soon as Wednesday, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry Mohammed Amin Adam told Reuters on Sunday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1357 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.29

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2316.45

0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108656.21

0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

55058.11

0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5607.65

0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1159.64

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9255

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6029

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

781

0.71

Colombia peso COP=

4502.62

1.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.659

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

230.6000

-0.56

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

470

0.85

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

