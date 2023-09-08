EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso hits 9-month low; most Latam currencies eye weekly declines

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were headed for their worst weekly showing in four weeks on Friday, pressured by the dollar's recent strong run and brimming growth concerns in top commodities consumer China, while Chile's peso touched nine month lows.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2%, on course for a weekly fall of more than 1% as the dollar headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years after a resilient run of economic data cast doubt over a likely end to U.S. rate hikes.

Chile's peso CLP= slumped 1.6% against the dollar as data showed Chile's August annual inflation slowed to its lowest level in nearly two years, coming below forecast and further supporting the case for recent interest rate cuts.

"It's entirely possible that Chilean policymakers revert back to 100-bps cuts," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

"It's going to be one of the central banks that is easing monetary policy, probably the quickest, and that's something that can contribute to peso weakness going forward."

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.1%. The equity market was shut on Thursday due to Independence Day.

Meanwhile, higher crude prices helped the currency of exporter Colombia COP= advance 0.1%.

Data on Thursday showed Colombia's August consumer prices rose by 0.7%, taking the cumulative 12-month price growth to 11.43%.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 was flat.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.5%, on track for a weekly fall of over 3%.

On the political front, Mexico's president vigorously backed his party's selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate to succeed him in 2024.

In Argentina, all eyes will be on August inflation and an interest rate decision next week.

Rapidly rising prices, which have sped up after the government's sharp peso devaluation, are hammering consumers, pushing up poverty and stoking voter anger ahead of October elections. Inflation is seen climbing to near 200% by year-end.

An agreement between El Salvador and a group of private local banks to re-profile short-term debt has helped extend a stellar rally in its international bonds, which have returned more than 90% this year.

Uruguay's central bank is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate again at its next monetary policy meeting in October as inflation has fallen to a near two-decade low, governor Diego Labat told Reuters.

Meanwhile, global creditors would discuss the inclusion of domestic debt in restructuring plans for countries in default on Sept. 15, Reuters reported, a sign of progress after months of delay.

G20 countries have almost finalised a declaration for the weekend summit of its leaders, host India said, suggesting that negotiators had made progress in bridging differences in the group over the Ukraine war.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT/ 3:08 pm ET:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.79

-0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2300.45

-0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115244.00

-0.64

Mexico IPC .MXX

52457.59

-0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5868.47

-0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

531354.46

-3.04

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1066.29

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9805

0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6066

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

895.4

-1.40

Colombia peso COP=

4011.5

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7141

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

705

2.13

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alex Richardson)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

