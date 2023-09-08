EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso hits 9-month low; major Latam currencies eye weekly decline

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were set for their worst weekly showing in four weeks on Friday on the dollar's rally and concerns over top commodities consumer China's economic outlook, while growing likelihood of more rate cuts sent Chile's peso to over nine-month low.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat, logging a weekly drop of 1.4%, as of 1444 GMT, with the dollar headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years as a resilient run of economic data cas doubt over a likely end to U.S. rate hikes.

Leading the decline was Chile's peso CLP=, down 1%, also hurt by weak copper prices. The country is the top copper producer.

Data showed Chile's August annual inflation slowed to its lowest level in nearly two years, coming below forecast and further backing the recent interest rate cuts.

"It's entirely possible that Chilean policymakers revert back to 100-bps cuts," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

"It's going to be one of the central banks that is easing monetary policy, probably the quickest, and that's something that can contribute to peso weakness going forward."

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY slipped 0.2%. The equity market was shut on Thursday due to Independence day.

Meanwhile, higher crude prices helped currencies of exporters Mexico and Colombia advance 0.5% MXN=D2 and 0.4% COP=, respectively.

Data on Thursday showed Colombia's August consumer prices rose by 0.7%, taking the cumulative 12-month price growth to 11.43%.

On the political front, Mexico's president vigorously backed his party's selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate to succeed him in 2024.

In Argentina, all eyes will be on August inflation and an interest rate decision next week.

Rapidly rising prices, which have sped up after the government's sharp peso devaluation, are hammering consumers, pushing up poverty and stoking voter anger ahead of October elections. Inflation is seen climbing to near 200% by year-end.

An agreement between El Salvador and a group of private local banks to re-profile short-term debt has helped extend a stellar rally in its international bonds, which have returned over 90% this year.

Meanwhile, global creditors will discuss the inclusion of domestic debt in restructuring plans for countries in default on Sept. 15, Reuters reported, a sign of progress after months of delay.

Sri Lanka and Ghana recently included part or all of its domestic sovereign debt in ongoing debt restructurings after falling in default.

Meanwhile, G20 countries have almost finalised a declaration for the weekend summit of its leaders, host India said, suggesting that negotiators had made progress in bridging differences in the group over the Ukraine war.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1444 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.93

-0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2294.00

-0.78

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115307.66

-0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5874.98

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1063.63

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9931

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4814

0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

891

-0.91

Colombia peso COP=

4000.09

0.39

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6982

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

0.70

