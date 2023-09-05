EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso hits 8-month low, lags Latam FX ahead of rate decision

By Shashwat Chauhan and Ankika Biswas

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led a slide among most major Latin American currencies on Tuesday ahead of a likely interest rate cut by its central bank later in the day, while other units fell against a strong dollar amid concerns over China's economic outlook.

Chile's peso CLP=CL fell 1.7% to its lowest level in more than eight months.

Traders braced for a likely 75-basis-point rate cut to 9.50% later in the day, as per a recent central bank poll, after the Andean country's central bank kicked off a policy easing cycle in Latin America in July.

"When we look at the carry implications of this cut, its a substantial one," said Matheus Zani, head of FX risk management at Deaglo.

"It leads the currency to be less appealing to international investors to carry out these carry transactions."

A carry trade is a trading strategy that involves borrowing at a low-interest rate and investing in an asset that provides a higher rate of return.

The latest data revealed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, in another sign of persistent weak demand in the world's second largest economy. China is a top consumer of metals and oil.

The MSCI Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.3% hitting a two-week low as investors fled to the safe haven dollar. USD/

Iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL=BRBY eased 0.7%, touching a two-week low as advancing iron ore prices took a breather. IRONORE/

Data showed a steeper-than-expected slip in Brazil's industrial production in July, providing an initial sign the sector may cap economic growth in third quarter. A separate reading showed Brazil's auto industry production jumped 24% in August from the previous month.

"From the domestic front, the industrial production and vehicle output (data) were negative news for the market," added Deaglo's Zani.

A Brazilian central bank official said that the country's second-quarter economic growth exceeded expectations, but did not fundamentally alter the prevailing outlook of an economic slowdown ahead.

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN=D2 also lost 1.4%, in line with their local peers, despite crude oil prices spiking over 1%.

An opinion poll showed former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum held a comfortable advantage in the race to be the leftist ruling party's 2024 presidential nominee.

Colombia's peso COP= too, fell 0.8% against the dollar, its first fall in four sessions.

Peru's sol PEN=PE eased 0.1% against the dollar.

MSCI's index for EM stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 1.6%, hitting a two week low. Brazil's Bovespa stock exchange .BVSP fell 0.2% in afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, economies in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to post a combined growth of 1.5% in 2024, the United Nations' economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2004 GMT/ 4:04 pm ET:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.47

-1.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2341.90

-1.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117532.85

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

52926.74

-0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5927.93

-1.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

598287.53

-5.52

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1051.18

-2.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9740

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4239

-1.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

873.1

-1.63

Colombia peso COP=

4083.5

-0.81

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6838

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

720

1.39

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Timothy Gardner)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.