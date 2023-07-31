EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso hits 6-month low after rate cut, weighs on Latam FX

By Ankika Biswas

July 31 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses among most Latin American currencies on Monday after the country became the first major economy in the region to ease its interest rates, while traders awaited a policy decision from Colombia's central bank later in the day.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.4%. However, it was poised for monthly gains as the dollar was set to end July down on the month, pressured by bets the 25-basis-point U.S. rate hike last week was likely the final one.

Chile's peso CLP=CL dropped by 1% to touch a six-month low, following a unanimously decided 100-bais-point local rate cut on Friday driven by inflation slowing faster than expected.

The central bank had hiked rates by 1,075 basis points between July 2021 and October 2022 to tackle inflation, and held it steady at a cycle high of 11.25% until last Friday.

"The first rate cut in three years is welcome given rising external threats, weak domestic demand and softening labor market," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' Chief Latam Economist Andres Abadia.

"BCCh will continue to cut at same 100-bps pace over coming meetings, with rates ending this year at 7.25%."

Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.4% ahead of a policy decision, when the country is expected to hold its rate stable for the second month in a row, with inflation far from the 3% target, a Reuters poll showed.

"Inflation slowed stronger than expected, economic activity maintains decent levels, risk in financial markets has diminished... supporting our expectation of rate stability," Scotiabank analysts said.

They added the monetary policy report could provide clues on the timing for a rate cut.

Brazil's policy decision is also due this week, with the real BRL=BRBY slipping 0.2%.

A weekly central bank poll showed Brazil's private sector economists forecast the benchmark rate would end 2024 at 9.25%, pointing to deeper monetary easing than previously expected.

Data showed Mexico's economy expanded during the April to June period for the seventh quarter, although at a slower pace. The peso MXN=D2 slipped 0.4%.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa, a presidential candidate in October's election, said the country will not use "a single dollar" of its own reserves towards a $2.7-billion repayment to the International Monetary Fund due this week.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.5%, boosted by Brazilian and Chilean equities, also on track for monthly gains.

Elsewhere, Pakistan maintained its key rate at 22%, while chief Jameel Ahmad said inflation would gradually decline in the coming months and that the next year's outlook was between 20% and 22%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1407 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1046.86

0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2569.82

0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121939.32

1.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

55130.18

0.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6420.57

1.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1163.51

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7437

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7339

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

838.5

-1.14

Colombia peso COP=

3893.79

0.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5982

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

275.2500

-0.56

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

546

1.28

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.