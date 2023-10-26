EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso falls ahead of interest rate decision

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks rose on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields retreated, while Chile's peso eyed its biggest daily decline in over two weeks ahead of an expected interest rate cut.

MSCI's index tracking a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUSgained 0.3% against the dollar, while the index tracking regional stocks jumped 1.7%, set for its best session since Oct. 10.

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data built up expectations that interest rates were near their peak. US/

Chile's peso CLP= dropped 1.2%, set for its worst session since Oct. 12 ahead of an interest rate decision by the local central bank due at 2100 GMT. Analysts widely expect a 75 basis point rate cut.

"It's hard to follow the map that the central bank had laid out for a quick disinflationary path.... because of all the uncertainties, you really have to be extra cautious and not be overly aggressive in your bets," Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest said.

Uncertainty over monetary policy divergence between the world's largest economy and most Latin American economies, where policymakers have begun cutting interest rates to stimulate economic growth, have weighed on investor appetite for the region's assets.

"Latin America and EMEA central banks are cutting interest rates most aggressively, and we expect select currencies in both regions to be the key underperformers in the emerging markets," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note, highlighting the currencies of Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Brazil's real BRL=was little changed on the day after data showed annual inflation came broadly in line with expectations, while Peru's sol PEN= strengthened 0.2%.

Investors also assessed corporate earnings in Brazil and Mexico, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP up 1.7% and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX adding 0.8%.

Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX added 6% after the retailer posted a 12.2% jump in its third-quarter net profit.

Shares of Brazilian motor maker WEGWEGE3.SA gained 5.6%, reversing earlier losses, after the company said it did not expect reduced capital expenditure in 2024 despite slower revenue growth.

Shares of Mexican cement-maker CemexCEMEXCPO.MXrose 2.3%, after reporting core earnings above analyst's expectations.

Becle CUERVO.MXshares plunged 19% as the world's largest tequila producer posted an 88% drop in third quarter net profit.

Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 1.8% as iron ore future jumped on hopes of increase demand from China.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira slipped 0.1% to trade at 28.16 to the dollar after the central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 35% as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

911.79

-0.98

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2222.83

1.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114861.67

1.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

49152.60

0.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5568.35

0.96

Argentina MerVal .MERV

670834.49

-2.245

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1083.95

-1.83

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9887

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1525

0.87

Chile peso CLP=CL

933.3

-0.87

Colombia peso COP=

4122.5

1.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8556

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

4.17

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

