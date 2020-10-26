EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso falls after referendum; Latam FX hit by strong dollar
By Shreyashi Sanyal
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's peso fell on Monday as uncertainty grew following a landmark vote to replace the country's constitution with a new charter drafted by its citizens, while other major Latin American currencies slipped against a firmer U.S. dollar.
Millions of Chileans voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution on Sunday night after large and violent social protests last year sparked demand for a new charter.
The Chilean peso CLP= snapped a six-day winning streak to fall 0.6%, as analysts feared the rewriting of the constitution may cause the central bank to adopt a more dovish stance in the medium term.
"The road ahead is full of uncertainties and rewriting the constitution will be a complex process," said Nikhil Sanghani, Latin America economist at Capital Economics.
Sanghani noted the state looked set to play a bigger role in the economy, which while reducing savings and income inequality may help boost aggregate demand, could lead to a misallocation of resources and weaker fiscal discipline.
Other currencies in Latin America were hurt by a rise in the safe-haven dollar =USD after coronavirus cases surged in Europe and the United States, while investors awaited central bank decisions from major economies in the region through the week. FRX/
Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= weakened 0.1%, with focus on a central bank policy meeting later this week. The bank is widely expected to keep the Selic rate on hold at a record low 2.00%.
A central bank survey showed Brazil's 2020 inflation outlook rose to 3%, the 11th week in a row it has risen as a recent spike in food prices continues to intensify short-term inflation pressures.
The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.4% as data showed Mexico's economy grew more slowly than expected in August from July as a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost steam.
Colombia's peso COP= mirrored a fall in oil prices, while local investors awaited a central bank policy meeting on Friday.
A Reuters poll of analysts said Colombia's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate steady, ending seven consecutive months of cuts which took borrowing costs to a historic low.
Stocks in Latin America were lower, with Chilean .SPIPSA and Mexican equities .MXX leading declines.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:
Stock
indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets
.MSCIEF
1129.77
-0.59
MSCI LatAm
.MILA00000PUS
1954.70
-0.67
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
101396.49
0.14
Mexico IPC .MXX
38367.02
-0.88
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
3778.16
-0.78
Argentina MerVal .MERV
51828.99
-1.302
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1165.27
-0.86
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.6290
-0.04
Mexico peso MXN=D2
20.9970
-0.61
Chile peso CLP=CL
776.9
-0.55
Colombia peso
COP=
3813.21
-0.67
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.6027
-0.16
Argentina peso (interbank)
ARS=RASL
78.2000
-0.09
Argentina peso (parallel)
ARSB=
190
2.63
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))
