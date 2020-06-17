EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso drops after GDP downgrade; Brazil rate decision in focus

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

June 17 (Reuters) - Chile's peso tumbled on Wednesday after the central bank cut its economic growth outlook, while Brazil's real weakened ahead of an interest rate decision due later in the day.

Against a stronger dollar the peso CLP= fell as much as 2.7% to a three-week low after the Chilean central bank revised its 2020 economic growth estimation further into negative territory, as the country enters its fourth month of lockdowns due to the coronavirus.

Overnight, the bank also maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, as expected, after several successive cuts up until late March, as it warned of a severe recession due to the pandemic.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose 1.5%, tracking strength in global equities as investors banked on more monetary support to pull the economy out of a virus-led recession, although fears of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and China kept caution alive. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.4%, while stocks in the country .BVSP rose ahead of a widely expected 75-basis-point interest rate cut by the central bank.

"We expect the monetary policy committee to signal that its baseline scenario does not entail further Selic rate cuts, but possibly without altogether eliminating the possibility of delivering additional accommodation in the event of a significant deviation from its central scenario," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Following data that showed Brazil's services activity slumped at a record pace in April, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said Brazil's economy may have seen its worst from the pandemic in April and May, and is ready to resume the government's agenda of privatizations and fiscal reforms in the next two or three months.

Colombia's peso COP= was flat. The country's Fiscal Rule Advisory Committee recently agreed to suspend government deficit limits until 2022 so that the government has more space to meet the fiscal needs created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The suspension and the expected increase in public debt levels could be catalysts for further sovereign debt downgrades if rating agencies deem unlikely that a credible fiscal consolidation process could materialize after the shock subsides," warned Credit Suisse analyst Juan Lorenzo Maldonadoa.

All eyes are now on the upcoming medium-term fiscal framework and in the 2021 budget, he said.

Mexico's peso MXN= and stocks .MXX gave up session gains to trade lower.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.05

0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1955.12

0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96128.11

2.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

37878.52

-0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3997.06

1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41075.38

-3.773

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1142.27

-1.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2540

-0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3310

-0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.6

-1.42

Colombia peso COP=

3747.02

-0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4968

-0.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.6700

-0.07

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)

