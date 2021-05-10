US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso, Brazil's real propped up by commodity rally

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Most Latin American currencies and stocks gained on Monday, led by surging metal and oil prices on hopes of rising demand and a weaker dollar, while Brazil's real hovered near four-month highs after marking its strongest week this year.

Chile's peso CLP= was the top performer, rising 0.5% to its highest level since July 2019 as copper prices scaled record highs. MET/L

"The global boom in industrial metal prices – especially copper – is clearly a boon that generates about $4 billion in monthly exports for Chile," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING in a note.

Consumer prices in Chile are expected to nudge up 0.3% in May, according to a central bank poll of traders, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.05%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.3%, hovering near a four-month high as prices of iron ore - a top export - hit record highs. IRONORE/

With economic growth set to speed up in top iron ore buyer China, investors have been pricing in higher demand for the steel-making material.

Shares of Brazilian iron ore miners Vale VALE3.SA, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA and USIMINAS USIM5.SA rallied between 3.6% to 5%, pushing the Bovespa index .BVSP to a near four-month high.

The currencies of oil exporters Mexico and Colombia MXN=, COP= firmed 0.1% and 0.6% respectively, as oil prices jumped after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of major fuel pipelines in the United States and raised concerns about supply disruption. O/R

Other Latin American currencies like the Argentine peso ARS= slipped 0.1% while the Peruvian sol PEN= was unchanged.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said he hoped a new, sustainable deal with the International Monetary Fund that would allow his heavily indebted country to develop can be reached soon.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.4% to a record high, while stocks .MSCIEF rose to a 10-day high, with risk-driven assets set to benefit largely from loose monetary policy in the developed world.

The dollar held at 2-1/2 month lows on Monday as a weak U.S. employment report spurred investors to unwind growing long positions in the greenback, and pushing flows into high-yield, high-risk assets. USD/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1354.13

0.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2525.16

0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122483.95

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4618.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

NOT AVAILABLE

NOT AVAILABLE

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1281.93

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2229

0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.88

0.1

Chile peso CLP=CL

691.6

0.53

Colombia peso COP=

3726.32

0.56

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.81

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.92

-0.07

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

