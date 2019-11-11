EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso at 16-yr low on constitution overhaul; Latam assets retreat

By Medha Singh

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chilean assets tumbled on Monday to lead Latin American markets lower as the country braces for a constitutional makeover after weeks of political unrest, while uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal kept investors away from riskier assets.

Chile's peso CLP= weakened 1.5% to hit its lowest point since March 2003, adding to a more than 6% loss in the last three weeks. Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 1.5%.

The Chilean government agreed to write a new constitution, bowing to one aspect of demands made by protesters who have called for an end to social injustices and inequality in demonstrations that often turned violent.

Opponents of the overhaul, however, say the current charter has been a pillar of stability for Chile, among the region's strongest and most investor-friendly economies.

"The fact that the slowdown in economic activity and the fall in inflation pressures occurred prior to the protests, only increased investors' concerns and exacerbated the peso's decline," said Simon Harvey, FX analyst at Monex.

In more political drama for the region, Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down after weeks of protests over a disputed Oct. 20 election, as a report from the Organization of American States revealed serious irregularities in the ballot.

For market participants, the unrest presents some buying opportunity as those assets grow cheaper, said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

Among other Latin American currencies, Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.6% to recover from its worst week in three months, while Mexico's peso MXN=, sensitive to trade headlines, edged slightly lower.

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS mostly fell as broader market sentiment was dented by less-than-encouraging comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a trade deal with China.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX as well as Argentina's Merval .MERV fell between 0.3% and 1%, but Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP bucked the trend to climb 0.5% higher.

Market activity remained muted as bond markets were closed in the United States for Veterans Day, while Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1052.64 -1.15 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2739.34 -0.03 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 108125.86 0.46 Mexico IPC .MXX 43582.75 -0.27 Chile SPIPSA .SPISA 4620.65 -1.5 Argentina MerVal .MERV 33751.27 -1.113 Colombia IGBC .IGBC - - Currencies Latest daily % change Brazil real BRL= 4.1375 0.73 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.1239 -0.14 Chile peso CLP= 754.5 -1.06 Colombia peso COP= - - Peru sol PEN= 3.361 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 59.5000 0.01 (Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))

