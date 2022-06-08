EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso rises after rate hike, outperforms Latam peers

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose on Wednesday after its central bank raised interest rates overnight and signaled more increases, while Latin American stocks fell as global risk sentiment soured on fears around economic growth amid surging inflation.

The peso CLP= strengthened 0.3% against the dollar after Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate CLINTR=ECI by 75 basis points (bps) to 9.0%, and suggested more increases were coming as it battles rising inflation.

"The bank considered that the local financial market has performed more favorably than its external peers, and the economy has been receding at a slower-than-expected pace; however, headline inflation has continued to rise," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note.

"We think that this likely puts the floor on the policy rate at 9.5%, assuming the minimum two adjustments of 25bps each."

The central bank also raised its economic forecast, saying the Chilean economy would expand between 1.5% and 2.25% this year, after last year's solid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Santiago stocks .SPIPSA fell 1.4%.

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS lagged their emerging market peers .MSCIEF that drew comfort from gains in Chinese shares .CSI300, which ended at their highest level in two months on hopes of a recovery in demand on loosening COVID-19 curbs.

Reuters reported that China has widened the gap on the United States in trade terms in large parts of Latin America since U.S. President Joe Biden came into office early last year, according to data, underscoring how Washington is being pushed onto the back foot in the region.

The resource-rich South and Central Americas export a number of products to China ranging from industrial metals, oil and agricultural goods.

The Mexican peso MXN= was subdued as investors eyed its May inflation data on Thursday, while stocks .MXX fell 0.9%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL fell 0.2% in volatile trading, extending losses after touching two-week lows in the previous session as government proposed tax cuts aimed at curbing soaring diesel and gas prices raised worries about the country's fiscal health.

Brazil's government is mulling measures to ensure a plan to slash a state fuel tax is reflected in prices at the pump, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP shed 1.5% and hit over two-week lows, with Vale SA VALE3.SA dragging.

The miner fell 3.7%. It said it was launching a venture capital initiative called Vale Ventures to invest $100 million in mining startups around the world.

Meanwhile, an opinion poll showed Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holding a strong lead against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for the October election.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1932 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1073.39

1.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2351.57

-1.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108245.17

-1.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

49722.58

-0.83

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5284.41

-1.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89932.70

-1.106

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1560.92

-1.65

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8823

-0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5731

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

822.2

0.22

Colombia peso COP=

3795.6

-0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7546

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

121.4500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

205

0.49

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Grant McCool)

