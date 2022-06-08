EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso rises after rate hike, Latam peers return to gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose on Wednesday after its central bank raised interest rates overnight and signaled more increases, while other Latin American currencies returned to gains following a shaky start to the week amid hopes of demand recovery in China.

The peso CLP= strengthened 0.5% against the dollar after Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate CLINTR=ECI by 75 basis points (bps) to 9.0%, and suggested more increases were coming as it battles rising inflation.

"The bank considered that the local financial market has performed more favorably than its external peers, and the economy has been receding at a slower-than-expected pace; however, headline inflation has continued to rise," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note.

"We think that this likely puts the floor on the policy rate at 9.5%, assuming the minimum two adjustments of 25bps each."

Santiago stocks .SPIPSA fell 1.2%, leading declines among Latin American peers.

The central bank also raised its economic forecast, saying the Chilean economy would expand between 1.5% and 2.25% this year, after last year's solid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Latin American markets drew comfort from gains in Chinese shares .CSI300, which ended at their highest level in two months on hopes of a recovery in demand on loosening COVID-19 curbs.

Reuters reported that China has widened the gap on the United States in trade terms in large swathes of Latin America since U.S. President Joe Biden came into office early last year, according to data, underscoring how Washington is being pushed onto the back foot in the region.

The resource-rich South and Central Americas export a number of products to China ranging from industrial metals, oil and agricultural goods.

The Colombian peso COP= gained 0.4%, rising along with higher oil prices, while Peru's sol PEN= added 0.6%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL struggled for direction in volatile trading. The currency touched two-week lows in the previous session as government proposed tax cuts aimed at curbing soaring diesel and gas prices raised worries about the country's fiscal health.

Brazil's government is mulling measures to ensure a plan to slash a state fuel tax is reflected in prices at the pump, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP shed 0.3%, with Vale SA VALE3.SA dragging.

The miner fell 1.2%. It said it was launching a venture capital initiative called Vale Ventures to invest $100 million in mining startups around the world.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1074.09

1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2373.94

-0.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109580.12

-0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

50131.18

-0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5294.51

-1.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90876.02

-0.068

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1570.61

-1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8747

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6183

-0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

821.3

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3769.6

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7287

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

121.4500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

204

0.98

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

