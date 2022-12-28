EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso riding high on c. bank, copper support

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso climbed to a near four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by the central bank's support measures unveiled a day earlier and surging copper prices on optimism over China reopening plans.

The copper-rich country's currency CLP= jumped as much as 2.6% at 844.9 per dollar, last up 0.6% in afternoon trading. It touched its strongest level since Sept. 5.

News that Chile's central bank would extend its forward dollar sales operations program to June from a previously announced end date of January boosted the currency in the previous session.

Brightening the mood further on Wednesday, copper prices hit two-week peaks as top consumer China's easing of COVID restrictions spurred buying of the metal despite a rise in infection there. MET/L

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.6% and the Mexican peso MXN= held ground against the dollar even as data showed Brazil created fewer formal jobs than expected in November, while another set showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3% in November from 3.2% in the previous month.

Most stock markets in the region also rose, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP touching a three-week high with miner Vale VALE3.SA and banks among the top performers. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS is up 1.4% in 2022.

In contrast, the MSCI'S broader gauge for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF has fallen more than 22% for the year, heading for its worst performance since 2008.

"Persistent above-trend inflation has prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy leading to a bear market (falls of greater than 20%)," said Chris Haverland, global equity strategist at Wells Fargo, also pointing to weakness in China.

On the day, Brazil's Petroreconcavo SA RECV3.SA climbed 5.7% after the oil company agreed to buy Maha Energy's MAHAa.ST local subsidiary, in another step in its ongoing expansion.

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited centrist Senator Simone Tebet to be his planning minister, a close Lula aide said on Tuesday. Investors had expected a market friendly person to get the position, but markets will welcome Tebet, said analyst Lucas de Aragao of Arko Advice consultancy in Brasilia while calling her "very moderate."

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose term ends in September 2024, said the country will cut the cost of servicing external debt by half for the start of the next administration.

The Argentine peso ARSB= fell 0.8% to a record low of 359 per dollar in the parallel black market, according to traders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

959.65

0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2158.76

1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110383.81

1.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

49814.19

-1.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5215.42

0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

203453.07

4.045

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1252.17

-0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2527

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4075

0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

861.9

0.64

Colombia peso COP=

4769.77

-0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8073

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

176.3800

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

353

0.85

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Josie Kao)

