EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso riding high on c. bank, copper support

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso climbed to near four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by the central bank's support measures unveiled a day earlier and surging copper prices on optimism over China reopening plans.

The copper-rich country's currency CLP= traded up 1.8% at 852.5 per dollar. It touched its strongest level since Sept. 5 at 848.1 earlier in the session.

News that Chile's central bank would extend its forward dollar sales operations program to June from a previously announced end date of January boosted the currency in the previous session.

Brightening the mood further on Wednesday, copper prices hit two-week peaks as top consumer China's easing of COVID restrictions spurred buying of the metal despite a rise in infection there. MET/L

The Brazilian real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= held their ground against the dollar even as data showed Brazil created fewer formal jobs than expected in November, while another set showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3% in November from 3.2% in the previous month.

Most stock markets in the region also rose, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP touching a three-week high with miner Vale VALE3.SA and banks among the top performers.

Petroreconcavo SA RECV3.SA climbed almost 5% after the oil company agreed to buy Maha Energy's MAHAa.ST local subsidiary, in another step in its ongoing expansion.

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited centrist Senator Simone Tebet to be his planning minister, a close Lula aide said on Tuesday. Investors had expected a market friendly person to get the position, but markets will welcome Tebet, said analyst Lucas de Aragao of Arko Advice consultancy in Brasilia while calling her "very moderate".

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose term runs out at the end of September 2024, said the country will cut the cost of servicing external debt by half for the start of the next administration.

The Argentine peso ARSB= fell 0.8% to a record low of 359 per dollar in the parallel black market, according to traders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

959.49

0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2148.11

0.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109727.67

1.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

50367.28

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5180.02

-0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

200555.89

2.564

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1256.53

-0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2693

0.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4355

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

852.5

1.75

Colombia peso COP=

4756.52

0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8048

-0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

176.3700

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

355

0.28

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

