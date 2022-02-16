EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso, Peruvian sol up on rising copper

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chile's peso and the Peruvian sol led gains among Latin American currencies on Wednesday as copper prices edged higher, with investors remaining cautious after Western skepticism over a partial pullout of Russian troops from near Ukraine.

The peso CLP= rose 0.5% against the dollar, while the sol PEN= gained 0.4% as prices of copper edged higher on an apparent easing in geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. MET/L

However, the United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine. Kyiv, meanwhile, hinted at Russian involvement in a cyber attack on Ukraine's defence ministry website.

Chile's peso has gained for two straight days, as the Andean country begins framing a new Constitution with plans to nationalize mining, the creation of a one-chamber Congress, water rights, and protections for indigenous territories among motions the assembly will discuss and vote on in over 20 plenary sessions.

Analysts say a full nationalization of the mining sector poses a significant risk for Chilean assets.

"This would result in substantially increased market uncertainty, which in turn would lead to an increased risk premium in Chilean assets," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

"The market will be watching to see how potential economic reforms progress, but the risk is certainly substantial."

Most other Latin American currencies were mixed, with Brazil's real BRBY and the Mexican peso MXN= up about 0.2% each, while Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.4%.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.8%. The index has rallied 13% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 .SPX, which has slipped 6% so far in 2022.

"Even though the classic playbook says that EM should suffer as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates, the valuation discount seems to be negating the impact alongside the boom in commodity prices," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at online broker XM.

Investors are waiting for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, which will shed light on the central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates this year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1244.23

1.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2420.80

0.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115382.19

0.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

53331.83

0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4629.77

-0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88661.72

0.703

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1501.40

0.96

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1463

0.65

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3364

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.2

0.15

Colombia peso COP=

3961.11

-0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.77

0.58

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.5800

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

212

1.42

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Urquhart

