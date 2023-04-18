EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso, Peru's sol up on China data cheer

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 18 (Reuters) - Currencies of copper miners Chile and Peru rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected data from top consumer China lifted demand hopes, while Brazil's real fell ahead of the government's proposal for a new fiscal framework to Congress.

Chile's peso CLP= firmed about 1%, rising for the first time in three days, while the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.5% against the dollar. Both countries are the world's largest exporters of copper, and rely heavily on China's consumption of the red metal.

Prices of copper rose as data from China showed its economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, benefiting from an end of strict COVID curbs, although headwinds from a global slowdown point to a bumpy ride ahead.

The U.S. dollar =USD softened after Beijing's upbeat economic showing, although it did little to lift other Latam currencies, which were bogged down by factors specific to their regions.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY shed 0.6% as investors cautiously awaited President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government's proposal for a new fiscal framework.

Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said he would not set a precise timeframe for the framework to be voted on by the lower house and Senate, but added the Lula administration hopes that would happen "as soon as possible".

"The market has been really focused on that fiscal bill and everyone wants to know how responsible are we going to be with deficits going forward, and there's a fear that won't be the case," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Going forward, foreign investment is going to pay extra close attention (to the fiscal framework), for a lot of investors this is an important moment in deciding the confidence in investing in Brazil."

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.3% and Colombia's COP= dropped 0.6%, as the oil exporters' currencies tracked a fall in crude prices. O/R

A preliminary reading showed Mexico's economy likely grew 3.8% in March compared with the same month a year earlier.

Latin American currencies have still outperformed other emerging markets, with the MSCI's index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS jumping 10% for the year versus the broader emerging market foreign exchange index .MIEM00000CUS which has risen about 2%.

Central and South American economies have benefited from higher commodity prices and their exposure to China, while political uncertainties in certain regions have also calmed since the beginning of the year.

Among other emerging markets, bankers said interest rates in Turkey are rising amid expectations that government policies will become more orthodox no matter who wins May 14 elections, and after a regulatory change to make holding Turkish lira more attractive to counter FX demand. The lira TRY= dipped 0.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.74

-0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2290.01

-0.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106026.10

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

54883.63

0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5466.06

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

285375.81

1.451

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1260.01

0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9755

-0.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0802

-0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

792.7

0.77

Colombia peso COP=

4472.27

-0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.773

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

216.8200

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

406

0.49

