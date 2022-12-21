EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso outshines Latam peers as copper prices gain ground

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose the most among major Latin American currencies on Wednesday as prices of copper regained footing on hopes that top consumer China's easing of COVID-19 policies will lift demand, while Peru's sol fell after a partial Cabinet reshuffle.

The peso CLP= gained 0.7% against the dollar =USD, tracking its best one-day percentage gain in more than a week as prices of the red metal moved higher, shrugging off worries that a recent surge in coronavirus infections in China is reducing consumption in the short term.

Chile, which is the world's biggest producer of copper, relies heavily on demand from China, where its zero-COVID policy disrupted economic activity and pulled the red metal from a record high. The Chilean currency is on track for its second straight yearly decline, down over 3%.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.1%, in line with broader emerging markets .MSCIEF.

Still, higher exposure to commodities have helped certain emerging markets more than others, with Latin American regions set to outperform broader EMs in 2022. Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS are set to end the year flat against a near-23% plunge in the MSCI's broader EM index .MSCIEF.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4%, while the Colombian peso COP= added 0.1% as prices of oil gained.

In Peru, President Dina Boluarte named lawyer Alberto Otarola as the as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet. The sol PEN= fell 0.4%, while stocks in Lima .SPBLPGPT shed 0.3%.

Boluarte was vice president until she replaced then-President Pedro Castillo earlier this month, who was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

Peru on Tuesday gave Congress the provisional green light to bring forward a general election to the end of 2023, amid deadly protests over the impeachment of Castillo.

"The approval is positive in the sense that it caters to growing pressures from the population and allows time for potential political reform changes that could limit the common stalemate between congress and executive branches," Citi strategists wrote in a client note.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= edged 0.1% lower. Data showed the country's federal tax revenue totaled 172.038 billion reais ($33.29 billion) in November, a 3.25% growth in real terms over the same month last year.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP rose 0.1%, with a 20% jump in Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SA leading gains after it posted a monthly profit in October.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1526 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

952.40

0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2136.27

0.25

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106887.01

0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

50450.13

0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5308.92

0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

176274.60

2.286

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1231.15

0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2040

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7126

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

878.3

0.82

Colombia peso COP=

4755.78

0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8155

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

174.2400

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

320

1.88

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

