EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso leaps on central bank support, Brazil real slides

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chile's peso jumped on Tuesday after its central bank said it would extend its foreign exchange intervention program, while Brazil's real extended declines to a second day against a firmer dollar.

The peso CLP= gained 1.3% against the dollar after Chile's central bank extended its FX intervention program to June 2, 2023 from a previously announced end date of Jan. 13.

Since last year, the Chilean central bank has aggressively raised interest rates to contain inflation, but a recent poll of traders showed it is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its January meeting, before an easing cycle that would take rates to 6.5% within 12 months.

Most Latin American economies are in a much more mature stage in their tightening cycle, which analysts say could be a contributing factor to growth next year, along with an expected boost from China as it loosens strict COVID curbs.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS is eyeing gains of nearly 15% this year, while its stocks counterpart is set to end the year flat. Broader EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS tracked yearly declines of 4.5%, while stocks .MSCIEF dropped over 22%.

"China's tame growth seems set to accelerate in 2023 as the country undertakes a bumpy reopening, and EM early hikers largely avoided sharp contractions despite their aggressive hiking campaigns," economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients.

China said it will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. This helped lift prices of copper, which also supported Chile's peso.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slid 1.6% by afternoon trading, against a rebounding dollar =USD. Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= fell.

Brazil's central bank data showed borrowing costs in bank loans in Brazil rose in November to the highest level in more than five years, while default ratios continued to grow, under the effects of an aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, Brazil's sovereign floating rate bond redemptions will hit a record high next year, underscoring the fiscal challenge facing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he raises the spending ceiling to fund a social welfare package.

The real has been the best performing currency in the region, up 5.5% so far this year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1946GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

958.77

0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2127.45

-2.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108150.94

-0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

50373.89

0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5197.25

-0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

195804.89

1.729

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1251.14

0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2908

-1.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4771

-0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

867.4

1.10

Colombia peso COP=

4762

-0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7981

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

176.0500

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

352

-1.70

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Chizu Nomiyama)

