EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso leads Latam FX lower, eyes on Colombian inflation

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed against a firmer dollar on Thursday, with the Chilean peso lagging on lower copper prices, while traders awaited Colombia's monthly inflation print later in the day.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSfell 0.1%, its third straight day of declines as the dollar edged higher. USD/

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP=CL lost 1.4%, touching over eight-month lows as prices of the red metal slid.

Copper prices fell to their lowest in more than two weeks after a sharp rise in inventories and weak imports by top metals consumer China highlighted supply and demand fundamentals.

Central bank data, however, showed Chile'scopper exports reached $3.71 billion in August, up 8.3% year-on-year, while the countryposted a trade surplus of $586 million.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged 0.1% lower, extending declines to a sixth straight session.

Data showed Mexico's annual inflationslowed in August for the seventh consecutive month to 4.64%, with the core index returning to 2021 levels.

"It was in some sense predicted by Banxico that this inflationary momentum was going to pick up and that was going to give them plenty excuse to not have to raise interest rates any further," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"(Banxico) have been able to keep up with the Federal Reserve in being aggressive in combating inflation by hiking interest rates in tandem."

The central bank kept its interest rate unchanged last month, while suggesting higher-for-longer rates to bring inflation to target.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.4%, touching an over three-week high ahead of the release of August inflation data.

Peru's sol PEN=PEedged 0.2% lower.

Copper production in Peru rose 17.7% year-over-year in July, the Andean country's ministry of energy and mines said.

The Brazilian equity market was closed on Thursday for Independence day.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUSfell 0.1% after a near 1.5% drop seen over the past two days.

EM currencies are seen struggling to reclaim the ground lost this year, as high U.S. Treasury yields and safe-haven demand keeps the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll showed.

Additional polls revealed Mexico's peso and Brazilian real are expected to weaken 2.3% to 17.84-per-dollar and 1.2% to 5.03-per-dollar, respectively, in 12 months.

Another Reuters poll showed Argentina's troubled peso is at risk of another devaluation after October's presidential election or a potential second round in November.

After the Peronist government depreciated the official exchange rate ARS=RASL by nearly 18% and pegged it at 350-per-dollar in August, economists now expect a devaluation of 16.6% to 419.8-per-dollar in 3 months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT/ 3:18 pm ET:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.42

-0.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2311.61

-0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

52601.61

-0.7

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5885.97

-0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

566851.29

-2.934

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1062.65

1.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5778

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

883

-1.37

Colombia peso COP=

4017.5

1.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6976

-0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

0.70

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Richard Chang)

