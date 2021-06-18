EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso leads Latam FX losses as copper prices plunge

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 18 (Reuters) - Chile's peso slipped to its lowest level this year, while Mexico's currency hit a 13-week low as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official pushed up the dollar and hit commodity markets.

The Chilean peso CLP= slumped 1.4%, leading losses across Latin America as copper prices headed for their worst week since March 2020. Concerns over Chinese caps on prices also weighed on prices. MET/L

World no.2 copper producer Peru's sol PEN= also slipped 0.9% after hitting a record low of 3.9826 on Thursday, as investors awaited the results of the country's hotly contested presidential elections.

Mexico's peso MXN=fell 0.9% and extended losses to a sixth straight session - its longest such streak since February. It is set to post its worst week in nine months, and was also the worst performing Latam currency this week along with the Chilean peso, with both units set for a 3.6% loss.

The dollar rally got a new lease on life after Federal Reserve official James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and saw rate increases beginning next year to contain inflation. FRX/

That, combined with investors positioning for Mexico's central bank meeting next week, was pressuring the peso, said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

Ferrarezi said the Mexican central bank "has been, in relative terms, less hawkish than for instance Brazil's Banco Central. They seem to see the inflationary pressures in Mexico as largely transitory."

Brazil's central bank this week sent a strongly hawkish message, pushing the real BRBY to one-year highs. On Friday the currency fell 0.8%, but was still the only EM currency among major peers across the board set to mark gains this week.

Declining oil prices also weighed on the Mexican peso as well as on fellow crude exporter Colombia's currency COP=, which lost 1.1% O/R

Most main stock indexes in Latam slipped, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS falling 0.8%, tracking similar falls on Wall Street indexes. .N

But Brazil's Bovespa .BVSPA was supported by power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA, shares in which surged as much as 10% after a bill on its long-pending privatisation was approved by the Senate overnight.

Average yields on Latin American local currency bonds have risen 13 basis points in June as of Thursday's close, compared to a 5 bps rise across all emerging markets, according to data from JPMorgan's GBI-EM index.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1359.69

-0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2592.78

-0.82

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128390.52

0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

50326.90

0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4290.04

-0.93

Argentina MerVal .MERV

65252.09

-1.788

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1248.93

0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0644

-0.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5920

-0.87

Chile peso CLP=

748.05

-1.36

Colombia peso COP=

3766

-1.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9498

-0.86

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

95.3700

0.00

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata Rao, Alistair Bell and Giles Elgood)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

