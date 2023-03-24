EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso lags Latam FX peers, most currencies set for weekly gains

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 24 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell against a strong U.S. dollar on Friday, lagging its Latin American peers as worries reemerged about the health of the global banking sector, but most currencies in the region were set for weekly gains.

The peso CLP= shed 0.4%, as the safe-have dollar =USD rose 0.5% after European banking stocks including Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and UBS Group UBSG.Ssank on worries that the sector's worst problems since the 2008 financial crisis have yet to be contained.

Weakening copper prices also weighed on the currency of Chile, the No. 1 producer.

Still, the peso was set for weekly gains, while the broader MSCI Latin American FX index .MILA00000CUS was on track for its best weekly performance in nearly a month.

Currencies of resource-rich Latin America have benefited from a largely weaker dollar this week and rising commodity prices in the face of the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling it was on the verge of pausing its interest rate increases.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= gained 0.9%, leading regional gains.

The country's consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in the 12 months to mid-March, datashowed, further dashing expectations that its central bank might ease monetary policy soon.

"Brazil's disinflation progress has been spectacular – today's mid-month prints showed further moderation to 5.36% year-on-year – but waves of political and policy noise keep the central bank on its toes," said Natalia Gurushina, emerging markets fixed income economist at VanEck.

"High real policy rates notwithstanding, EM central banks are not in a rush to cut."

Brazil's central bank held the Selic benchmark interest rate at 13.75% on Wednesday, for the fifth straight meeting.

Focus will now shift on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's proposal for new fiscal rules, an announcement that was delayed till after his trip to China.

But Lula was diagnosed with mild pneumonia and will delay his departure to China until Sunday.

In Mexico, the peso MXN= added 0.6% against the greenback. Data showed its economy grew 0.6% in January from December and expanded 4.4% from January of 2022.

"Mexican data to start the year have been solid and would support continued tightening from Banxico," Herrera said.

The Peruvian sol PEN= edged 0.3% up against the greenback even as its central bank forecast lower economic growth this year due to months-long social unrest and torrential rains in March, with the bank's chief saying he expected "zero percent" growth in the first quarter.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Argentina's foreign currency rating to 'C' from 'CCC-' after the country's executive decree forcing some public-sector entities to enter operations involving sovereign debt securities, which might lead to a potential default.

Overall, emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.4% on Friday but still headed for their second straight week of gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.24

-0.57

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2077.11

0.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98880.50

0.97

Mexico IPC .MXX

52851.73

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5238.97

-0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

219276.74

-2.507

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1099.81

0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2557

0.62

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.4550

0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

810.2

-0.52

Colombia peso COP=

4727.5

0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7705

-0.38

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

205.7500

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

385

1.56

