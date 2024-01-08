EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso hits 2-month low; Latin American stocks edge higher

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso hit its lowest levels in nearly two months after the release of unexpectedly tamer inflation data, while most Latin American stock indexes edged higher as investors awaited clues on the trajectory of global borrowing costs.

The Chilean peso =CL> fell 1.6% against the dollar to 902.4, its lowest level since mid-November after data showed consumer pricesin the 12 months through December rose at their slowest pacesince June 2021, edging closer to the central bank's target.

Traders expect the country's central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.50% at a monetary policy meeting next week, a poll of traders showed.

"The very low and lower-than-expected December headline and core prints, together with the dovish communication provided by the monetary policy committee in the December post-meeting statement and confirmed in the minutes, make another 75-basis-point cut the base case for the January monetary policy meeting," Goldman Sachs analyst said in a note.

Declining copper prices also weighed on the peso. Chile is a top copper producer.

More broadly, MSCI's indexes tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS edged up 0.1%.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was mostly unchanged on the day as market participants eyed data later this week on U.S. inflation that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve could reduce borrowing costs.

"What we're going to see over the next few weeks is conflicting signals across the macro data ... the totality of macro indicators almost need to align in a consistent message for the next cycle to begin," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex.

Risk appetite has receded after mixed U.S. economic data on Friday added to investors' uncertainty on the timing of rate cuts.

Most Latin American stock indexes saw choppy trading, with the exception of Argentina's Merval index .MERV, which climbed 4.7% and touched a fresh record high of 1.105 million points.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP reversed earlier losses to rise 0.1%, though a 1.4% fall in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA weighed.

Oil prices LCOc1 slid by more than 2% on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC's output. O/R

Oil prices weighed on Mexican shares .MXX, which were down 0.1%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA climbed 0.1%.

Among individual names, shares in Santiago-listed LATAM AirlinesLTM.SN jumped 5.5% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the carrier to "overweight" from "neutral."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 rose 0.2%, while Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.1% against the dollar.

Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

997.51

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2620.76

0.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

132302.02

0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

56201.34

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6056.32

0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1104913.27

4.693

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1294.78

2.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8732

-0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8217

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

902.4

-1.55

Colombia peso COP=

3883

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6849

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

813.8000

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1030

-0.49

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Paul Simao)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

