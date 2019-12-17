US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso firms as copper prices scale seven-month highs

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso led Latin American currencies higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in copper prices, while stocks in the region kept up a 15-day winning streak on a broader improvement in global sentiment after a U.S.-China trade deal.

Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.6% in its fifth straight day of gains as copper prices hit a seven-month high on potential shortages next year due to production problems. The Latin American country is the biggest exporter of the industrial metal. MET/L

"Historically, the relationship between the Chilean peso and copper prices has been very, very strong," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, Latam FX at Rabobank.

"We did see that relationship break down a few months ago, but that does not seem to be the case today. We are also seeing certain political pressures starting to ease slightly in Chile."

The currency was battered earlier in the quarter by violent protests that led to more than 25,000 people being detained. It found some support last month after the government intervened with a stimulus program, but is still off about 6% from Oct. 21.

A basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up about 0.1%, on course to log its eighth straight session of gains. Its counterpart tracking stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 0.2%, led higher by Brazilian equities .BVSP, which followed oil prices higher. O/R

Investor appetite for riskier assets has improved after two main hurdles to economic growth were lifted last week: escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns about Britain's departure from the European Union.

Global stocks scaled record highs on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory was perceived as paving the way for a smoother Brexit, but pulled back on Tuesday after his willingness to take a hard line on negotiating the future trade relationship raised fears of a hard exit. MKTS/GLOB

Market participants were also looking for more details about the Sino-U.S. trade pact announced on Friday. The deal, which suspended tariffs due to take effect on Dec. 15, is yet to be formally signed by the two sides.

The Brazilian real BRL= eased against a firmer dollar after surging in the previous session, while the Colombian peso COP= rose about 0.3%. FRX/

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat ahead of a central bank policy decision on Thursday, where it is expected to lower its key interest rate again as the economy stagnates, according to a Reuters poll.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1102.20

1.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2849.83

0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112070.54

0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4835.21

-0.84

Argentina MerVal .MERV

36842.72

-2.066

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1626.62

-0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0681

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9220

0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

757.65

0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3343.54

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3488

0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.01

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

