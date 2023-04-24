EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso falls to near 2-week low on c.bank plans, lithium concerns

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 24 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell to a near two-week low on Monday on central bank plans to reduce its forward operations and concerns over the nationalization of Chile's lithium industry, while Argentina's peso languished at a record low in parallel markets.

Chile's peso CLP= shed 1.4% against the dollar after the central bank said that it will start gradually reducing its forward dollar sales operations program. In July 2022 it announced a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market after the peso fell to a record low.

A central bank poll of traders showed Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in May.

Investors were also spooked by the Andean nation's move to boost state control over its lithium industry as it seeks to diversify from mining into batteries and other areas.

In Argentina, the parallel market peso ARSB= slid 3.3% to 457 against the dollar, extending Friday's sharp losses after President Alberto Fernández said he will not seek re-election.

"In the near-term, the key will be if the ruling Peronists manage to muddle through with their unconventional measures to avoid a devaluation," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

The peso's depreciation in recent days in alternative exchange venues, rising inflation and other economic doubts add to political tensions ahead of this year's presidential elections in Latin America's third largest economy.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS were flat.

The Mexican peso MXN= was 0.1% higher against the dollar. Data showed inflation slowed in the first half of April and hit its lowest level since October 2021, fueling expectations Mexico's central bank may have completed a long cycle of interest rate hikes.

Brazil's real BRL=gained 0.4% against a weakening dollar.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva again criticized Brazil's interest rate levels, saying at an event in Portugal that local lending costs were excessively high. Lula's government earlier in the month presented a highly-anticipated fiscal framework bill.

"The bill did not materially change much from the original presentation of the proposal. Moreover, we believe that the BCB is likely to keep rates restrictive," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank.

The Peruvian sol PEN= edged up 0.3% after President Dina Boluarte on Sunday swore in of justice, education, work and external trade in a surprise move.

Colombia's peso COP= extended gains by 1% for its third consecutive session, with investors focused on Friday's central bank meeting where the monetary policy committee is expected to keep rates unchanged at 13%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.14

-0.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2230.06

0.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103893.18

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

54584.21

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5275.52

0.93

Argentina MerVal .MERV

297619.50

2.313

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1226.36

0.86

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0402

0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9695

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.8

-2.40

Colombia peso COP=

4464

1.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7443

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

220.2100

-0.77

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

457

-3.28

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Nick Zieminski)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.