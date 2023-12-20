EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso falls on dovish rate outlook; Latin American assets pause after rally

By Siddarth S

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell on Wednesday after the Andean nation's central bank slashed interest rates by 75 basis points, while broader Latin American assets declined as the rally ignited by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance took a pause.

Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday to settle at 8.25%, delivering a cut that was larger than the 50 basis points estimated in a poll last week by traders.

The peso CLP= fell 0.7%, while the S&P Ipsa stock index .SPIPSA rose 0.4%.

"In our assessment, guidance from the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) turned notably dovish," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Following the policy decision, the Chilean central bank said on Wednesday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to end 2023 with no growth when compared to the prior year.

MSCI's index tracking regional stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.6%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3% against the dollar by 1525 GMT.

The broader stocks and currencies index took a breather, after hitting multi-month and multi-year highs in the previous session as the Fed-fueled rally cooled a bit.

The Brazilian real BRL= edged down 0.2% and stocks .BVSP ticked 0.2% higher, recording fresh all-time highs, while the country's economic activity was worse than expected in October, corroborating broad readings of economic cooling.

Markets will be focusing on key inflation readings of Latin America's largest economy due on Thursday.

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Brazil's long-term ratings to "BB" from "BB-" on Tuesday following the approval of a landmark tax reform, positioning Latin America's largest economy just two steps from an investment-grade rating on the S&P scale.

"The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Brazil will make slow progress in addressing fiscal imbalances and still weak economic prospects, balanced by a strong external position and monetary policy that is helping to re-anchor inflation expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged up 0.2%, but stocks .MXX were down 0.2% after data showed domestic retail sales rose more than expected in October.

Colombia's peso COP= climbed 0.4% and the benchmark Colcap index .COLCAP nudged up 0.3% after the South American country's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13% on Thursday, marking its first cut in more than three years.

The Peruvian sol PEN= drifted 0.2% higher, tracking higher copper prices, while a powerful earthquake struck southern Peru on Wednesday.

Traders will also focus on trade balance data in Argentina due to be released later on Wednesday. It is expected to post a trade deficit of $43 million in November, compared to a deficit of $454 million in October.

Argentina's Merval equities index .MERV rose 0.8%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1528 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.67

0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2620.45

-0.59

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131513.06

-0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

57614.81

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6079.61

0.32

Argentina MerVal .MERV

923500.14

0.988

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1172.00

0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8783

-0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0321

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

868.4

-0.81

Colombia peso COP=

3939

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6991

0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

803.7000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

965

2.59

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

