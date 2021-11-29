EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso falls as polls show leftist candidate ahead in presidential race

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led declines among Latin American currencies on Monday after recent polls showed leftist presidential candidate Gabriel Boric leading ahead of a Dec. 19 runoff election, while shares of LATAM Airlines plummeted on the unveiling of its restructuring plan.

Chile's currency CLP= slipped 0.3% against the dollar, extending its declines to a fifth straight session after polls released on Sunday showed Boric held a lead over conservative Jose Antonio Kast with three weeks to go before Chileans vote in the second round of the presidential election.

"According to the latest poll, Boric's vote intention for the second round stands at 39%, compared to 33% for Kast (which means that, if we exclude the undecided voters, Boric has a 54% to 46% advantage)," analysts at Citi wrote in a client note.

"Also according to the survey, 44% of the surveyed believe Boric will be the next president, while 41% think Kast is to win the runoff."

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.8%, up for the first time in eight sessions. The currency has been recently hammered by data showing an economic slowdown as well as fears surrounding the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there was no reason to worry about the new variant.

Mexico also recorded 38 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday and an additional 1,050 confirmed cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 293,897 and the number of cases to 3,883,842.

Fears of the new variant pushed Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and the Colombian peso CLP= lower, even as oil prices bounced from an Omicron-driven selloff in the previous session.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2%, with shares in Santiago .SPIPSA down 2.8% and leading declines across the region.

The biggest decliner on the benchmark Chilean index was LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, the largest air transport group in Latin America. It plummeted as much as 85% earlier in the session after an announcement by the indebted carrier over the weekend of a restructuring plan that would dilute shares in the company.

Brazil's Azul SA AZUL4.SA also confirmed that it backed off from its offer this month to combine with LATAM Airlines.

In political news, Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro was headed for a landslide win as election results rolled in on Monday, and looked set to put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1543 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1218.21

-0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2038.77

-0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102645.20

0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

49502.22

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4459.73

-2.61

Argentina MerVal .MERV

80272.65

-0.12

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1334.57

1.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6264

-0.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.7397

0.78

Chile peso CLP=CL

837.5

-0.75

Colombia peso COP=

4002.23

-0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0389

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.9200

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

1.52

