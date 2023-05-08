EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso eases, stocks rally after right-wing victory in new assembly

By Sruthi Shankar

May 8 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso shed early gains on Monday but stocks rallied after right-wing parties won a majority of votes to elect advisers tasked with redrafting the country's constitution.

The Chilean peso CLP= rallied as much as 1.3% to 782.60 per dollar before turning slightly lower. The currency was last seen down 0.3% at 796.20, but the benchmark S&P IPSA CLP stock index .SPIPSA rallied 2.3% to a near eight-month high.

"This election reaffirms our view that the new constitutional process is unlikely to produce much noise, not only because the experts chosen by the Senate are more influential but also because the right holds three-fifths of the elected council, limiting the room for model-changing initiatives," Citi strategists said in a note.

Meanwhile, data showed Chile's annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped below 10% in April to its lowest in more than a year, boosting expectations a monetary easing cycle will start in the coming months.

The central bank will meet on Friday and policymakers are expected to hold the benchmark rate at 11.25%. However, with Chilean inflation expected to keep falling in the coming months, traders are expecting interest rate cuts in the second half of the year.

The wider Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.5% after hitting near eight-year highs in the previous session.

Brazil's real BRBY slid more than 1% after Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Gabriel Galipolo, his second-in-command at the ministry, will be nominated for a top position at the central bank, which the government has heavily criticized for its high borrowing costs.

Investors are awaiting the release of U.S. inflation data as well as minutes from the Brazil central bank's latest policy meeting later this week for clues on the outlook for both U.S. and domestic interest rates.

Meanwhile, a gauge of the region's stock markets .MILA00000PUS climbed 0.3%. .N

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 1%, with Braskem SA BRKM5.SA up 7.2% after the petrochemical producer said its controlling shareholder Novonor had received a non-binding offer for the firm, which will now be "analyzed alongside other interested parties".

Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA rose 1.2% as Brazil's biggest private bank reported a 14.6% rise in first-quarter recurring net profit, boosted by a larger loan portfolio with better spreads.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.60

0.71

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2259.14

0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106189.63

0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

54992.92

0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5603.56

2.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

302624.40

1.846

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1159.36

-0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0104

-1.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8099

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.2

-0.33

Colombia peso COP=

4509.5

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6868

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

227.6000

-0.59

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher and Alistair Bell)

