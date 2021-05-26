EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso bounces as copper prices rise; Mexican peso buoyed by data

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 26 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rebounded on Wednesday from a two-day decline as copper prices rose on a planned labor strike at the world's biggest copper mine, while stronger economic growth in Mexico supported its peso.

The Chilean currency CLP= added 0.5% against the dollar after a union representing workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Escondida and Spence copper mines rejected the company's contract offer and urged members to walk off the job from Thursday, threatening already low global supplies of the red metal.

"Copper-producing countries are likely to increase taxation on miners, with Chile having already proposed substantially higher royalties," analysts at Deutsche Bank wrote in a client note.

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS dipped 0.1%, while Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2% to 19.880 per dollar.

Data released on Wednesday showed Mexico's economy grew faster in the first quarter than earlier estimated as the country slowly recovers from its sharpest contraction since the 1930s.

"We estimate a better performance of GDP from (the second quarter onwards), mainly driven by the expansion of the U.S. economy, as domestic demand should remain on a more gradual recovery trend; we thus maintain our 2021 GDP growth forecast at 5.1%," said strategists at Citi Research.

The upcoming midterm elections in Mexico may cause "noise" but the peso exchange rate was expected to remain stable in the range of 19.9 to 20.1 to the dollar, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.5%. Late on Tuesday, Brazil's Economy Minister said the local economy might grow by as much 5% this year.

The real is down almost 2.3% this year, with concerns about fiscal spending being one of the main factors weighing on sentiment.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Brazil's equity market is on course for its second slowest year since 2015 as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated in Latin America's biggest economy.

Sao Paulo's benchmark equity index .BVSP was up 0.6%, with airline Gol GOLL4.SA rising 6% after it cited an improvement in May domestic ticket sales, driven by advances in Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Smaller rival Azul SA AZUL.N topped the index. A source told Reuters Azul had approached Chile's bankrupt LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN with the aim of buying its Brazilian operation.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.8% to a new low with less than two weeks to go before a second round of presidential elections. Recent polls show front-runner and socialist Pedro Castillo with a growing lead over business-friendly conservative Keiko Fujimori.

Colombia's peso COP=eased its fall as oil prices steadied, while the stock index .COLCAP was flat with oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN hitting three-week lows.

Ecopetrol on Wednesday said social unrest in Colombia over tax reforms had adversely impacted its operations.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1914 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1352.36

0.51

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2470.75

0.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123750.95

0.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

49123.21

0.61

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4099.85

0.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

56426.07

0.363

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1190.99

-1.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3122

0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8800

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

729.1

0.66

Colombia peso COP=

3740.75

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8528

-0.83

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.4800

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

152

0.66

