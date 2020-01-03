EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Mexican pesos hit 2-week lows as Middle East tensions rise

By Susan Mathew

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Chilean and Mexican pesos slid to two-week lows against the dollar as investors turned risk averse after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, causing tensions to flare in the Middle East.

Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, died in an air strike on Baghdad airport, prompting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vow harsh revenge. Leaders from many other voiced concerns and urged restraint.

"The U.S. air attacks on Iran have triggered a flight to 'safe havens' in the currency market," Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.

"EM currencies are the losers ... The reflex of the currency market is to do what has worked in similar situations in the past."

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.5% against a steady dollar. Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.7%, while Chile's peso CLP= dropped almost 2% with a slide in prices of the country's main export, copper, exacerbating its decline. MET/LFRX/

"It (Iran) would certainly have to weigh the risk of a significant military conflict with the U.S., a possibility that market participants may now have to take into account," Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank, wrote in a note.

Mexico's peso MXN= weakened to 18.923 per dollar. With Mexico's economy flailing, investors now worry that the state itself may be a downgrade risk for oil firm Pemex whose bonds were saved from being labeled junk last year thanks to measures taken by the government.

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP=, meanwhile, held steady as oil prices surged more than 3%. O/R

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.6%, with Brazil' state oil company Petrobras PETR3.SA being one of the biggest weights on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP after the country's President Jair Bolsonaro warned the rise in fuel prices could hit the firm.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA, Mexico .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP, however, eked out gains.

Over the week, progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing and policy easing from China had helped raise demand for riskier Latin American assets, putting the equity index on course for its fifth straight week in the black.

Latam's currencies index, on the other hand, is set to snap a four-week winning streak as it eyed a flat end to the week.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1123.30

-0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2962.35

-0.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118130.01

-0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

44487.29

0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4839.40

0.72

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40332.50

-1.884

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1663.40

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0536

-0.71

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9237

-0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

756.2

-0.73

Colombia peso COP=

3250

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.315

-0.48

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

