EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Mexican pesos hit 2-week lows as Middle East tensions grip

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Chilean and Mexican pesos slid to two-week lows against the dollar as investors turned risk averse after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, causing tensions to flare in the Middle East.

Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, died in a strike on Baghdad airport, prompting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vow harsh revenge.

"It (Iran) would certainly have to weigh the risk of a significant military conflict with the U.S., a possibility that market participants may now have to take into account," Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank wrote in a note.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.6%, while currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.4%.

A cooling of trade tensions between the United States and China had helped raise demand for riskier Latin American assets, with the equity index poised to register its fifth straight week in the black.

The Latin American currencies index, on the other hand, is set to snap a four-week winning streak as it eyed a flat end to the week.

Chile's peso CLP= was 1.1% weaker at 761.65 to the dollar, its softest level since Dec. 16. Mexico's peso MXN= weakened to 19.036 to the dollar.

Mexico's creditworthiness came under increasing scrutiny in 2019, with two rating agencies flipping their sovereign outlook for the country to negative and one downgrading its rating.

Investors are now worried that Mexico and state-run oil company Pemex could risk downgrades in 2020.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped on Friday. Data showed on Thursday, Brazil's trade surplus shrank 20% to $46.67 billion last year, as upwardly revised exports in recent months failed to mask a widespread slump in overseas demand for Brazilian goods over the course of 2019.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1453 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1124.11

-0.35

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2965.57

-0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118188.39

-0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

44290.39

-0.33

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4765.44

-0.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40696.47

-0.99

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1651.05

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0463

-0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9046

-0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

758.8

-1.07

Colombia peso

COP=

3266.57

-0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3098

-0.33

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

59.8150

0.00

