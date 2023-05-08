EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean markets rally, other Latam assets mixed

By Sruthi Shankar

May 8 (Reuters) - Chilean markets rallied on Monday after right-wing parties won most of the seats in a council tasked with redrafting the country's constitution, while other Latin American markets were mixed ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data this week.

The Chilean peso CLP= rallied as much as 1.3% to 782.60 per dollar before shedding some gains. The currency was last up at 793.4, while stocks benchmark S&P IPSA CLP .SPIPSA rallied 2.6% to a near eight-month high.

Chilean right-wing parties won a majority of votes on Sunday to elect advisers to draft a new constitution, marking a sharp shift from a progressive majority that drafted a failed first constitutional rewrite.

"This election reaffirms our view that the new constitutional process is unlikely to produce much noise, not only because the experts chosen by the Senate are more influential but also because the right holds three-fifths of the elected council, limiting the room for model-changing initiatives," Citi strategists said in a note.

Meanwhile, data showed Chile's annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped below 10% in April to its lowest in more than a year, boosting expectations a monetary easing cycle will start in the coming months.

The central bank will meet on Friday and policymakers are expected to hold the benchmark rate at 11.25%. However, with Chilean inflation expected to keep falling in the coming months, traders are expecting interest rate cuts in the second half of the year.

The wider Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3% after hitting near eight-year highs in the previous session.

Brazil's real BRBY slid more than 1% at the start of a week which will see the release of U.S. inflation data as well as minutes from the Brazil central bank's latest policy meeting.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government will appoint Gabriel Galipolo, his No.2 at the ministry, and Ailton Aquino Santos for vacant positions at the central bank board of directors.

Meanwhile, a gauge of the region's stock markets .MILA00000PUS climbed 0.5% to a near three-week high despite weakness on Wall Street. .N

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 1.2%, with Braskem SA BRKM5.SA up 5.8% after the petrochemical producer said its controlling shareholder Novonor had received a non-binding offer for the firm, which will now be "analyzed alongside other interested parties".

Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA rose 1.3% as Brazil's biggest private bank reported a 14.6% rise in first-quarter recurring net profit, boosted by a larger loan portfolio with better spreads.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.66

0.71

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2262.23

0.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106383.68

1.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

54923.52

-0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5624.57

2.63

Argentina MerVal .MERV

300298.88

1.063

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1159.19

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0035

-1.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8170

-0.40

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.4

0.03

Colombia peso COP=

4507.18

0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6889

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

227.6000

-0.59

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher)

