EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Colombian pesos rise; Brazil's real at near 1-mth low

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chilean and Colombian currencies outpaced their Latin American peers in slim trade on Monday, tracking higher copper and oil prices as demand prospects improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief package.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= sank as much as 1.8% to a near one-month low to the dollar, prompting central bank intervention to stabilize the currency. The bank had vowed to support the real through the expected year-end unwinding of positions on the currency.

The real shrugged off data that showed industrial confidence in December rose to its highest level in over a decade.

Trump late on Sunday signed the $2.3 trillion relief and spending bill, which implied positive economic prospects and high near-term liquidity in the world's largest economy.

This in turn fed in to commodity prices, especially copper and oil, even as the rapid spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment. Copper and oil demand is considered to be a bellwether of economic outlook. MET/LO/R

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.2% to the dollar. The country is the world's largest exporter of copper. Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.5%.

Other currencies in the region retreated, with MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS shedding 0.7%. Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS rose, tracking record highs on Wall Street. .N

While improving risk appetite and sustained fiscal and monetary support have helped Latin American assets rally off lows hit due to the pandemic, they are still set to end the year lower due to concerns over fiscal health, as well as a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Mexico's peso MXN= dropped after the country's government issued new regulations to limit the ability of private companies to import fuel, according to a weekend decree, fanning concerns that the move may unduly benefit national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Argentine stocks .MERV and the peso ARS= tumbled after the loading of more than 140 agricultural export ships in Argentina was stalled by a port-side oilseed workers' strike. Agricultural exports are a crucial source of foreign exchange for the country, which has been struggling to restructure its sovereign debt for most of this year.

Most other global risk assets gained as investors cheered a last-minute trade deal signed between Britain and the European Union last week, just seven days before London exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1252.48

-0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2428.29

0.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119098.33

1.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

43792.57

0.97

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4180.98

1.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50566.53

-2.039

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1426.89

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2576

-1.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0350

-0.89

Chile peso CLP=CL

711.9

0.22

Colombia peso COP=

3496.25

0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.617

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.9000

-0.64

