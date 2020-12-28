EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Colombian pesos outpace Latam FX on commodity gains

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chilean and Colombian currencies outpaced their Latin American peers on Monday, tracking higher copper and oil prices as demand prospects improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief package.

Trump late on Sunday signed the $2.3 trillion relief and spending bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions, after backing down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government.

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.6% to the dollar. The country is the world's largest exporter of copper.

Prices of copper, which is a bellwether for global economic activity, rose for a third straight session as the passing of the stimulus bill raised hopes of improving demand trends in the near term, even as the rapid spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment. MET/L

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.5%, tracking gains in oil prices after the signing of the stimulus bill. O/R

MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped nearly 0.7% while stocks .MILA00000PUS edged higher in subdued holiday trade.

Brazil's real BRL= fell 1.2%, while the Mexican peso MXN= fell 1% .

Mexico's peso dropped after its government issued new regulations to limit the ability of private companies to import fuel, according to a weekend decree, fanning concerns that the move may unduly benefit national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The real reversed early gains even after Brazil's industrial confidence in December rose to its highest in over a decade, as the sector continues to rebound strongly from the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed on Monday.

Most other global risk assets gained as investors cheered a last-minute trade deal signed between Britain and the European Union last week, just seven days before London exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1251.85

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2405.85

-0.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118376.25

0.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

43660.37

0.66

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4175.29

0.99

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51266.13

-0.684

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1420.40

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2953

-1.71

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0981

-1.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

710.1

0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3492.3

0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.614

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.9000

-0.64

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

