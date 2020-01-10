EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks rise 2%, Brazil shares down for 6th day

By Susan Mathew

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets rose on Friday as easing U.S.-Iran tensions and rising hopes for the signing of a Phase One U.S.-China trade deal lifted sentiment, while Mexico's peso notched a near nine-month high against the dollar.

Chile shares .SPIPSA closed at an 11-week high on Friday, while Mexican shares .MXX logged their third straight session of gains.

Investor sentiment was dented earlier in the week on concerns of a rise in tensions between the United States and Iran after a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

The absence of further military action by both countries and talk of a Sino-U.S. trade deal being signed next week helped investors regain some risk appetite, however.

"Things have calmed down on signs that neither side wants to escalate things, and risk assets are trying to climb back," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Brazil shares .BVSP fell 0.2% in volatile trading to extend losses to a sixth session - its longest stretch of losses since May 2016, as lenders and energy stocks weighed. The market lost around 1.6% on the week after five straight weeks of gains, over which time it added 8.5%.

Brazil's real .BVSP firmed 0.1%, giving up some sessions gains. FRX/

Consumer inflation in Brazil accelerated in 2019 to a three-year high, data showed on Friday, edging past the central bank's mid-point.

Economists said the spike was not enough to change the outlook for weak inflationary pressures amid a sluggish economic recovery, leading some to forecast even lower interest rates this year after four rate cuts to record lows in 2019.

"But inflation is high enough that the central bank has to be cautious about cutting rates," BBH's Thin warned. The central bank's next policy meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5.

In Mexico, a day after data showed inflation fell further below its central bank's target, the national statistics agency said industrial output in November rose 0.8% from the previous month but fell 2.1 percent in unadjusted terms from November 2018.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.3% to its highest since April 2019.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.8%, tracking copper prices lower. The currency lost 1.2% this week after the central bank suspended interventions in the foreign exchange market that were introduced late last year when violent protests sent the currency to all-time lows. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1949 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1133.09

0.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2910.39

-0.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115741.00

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

44651.81

0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4996.19

2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42868.34

1.981

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1652.97

-0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0888

-0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7900

0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

771.8

-0.56

Colombia peso COP=

3268.2

-0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.331

-0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.630

0.17

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))

