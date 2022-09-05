EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks jump, peso struggles after constitution vote

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile's stock market jumped, while its peso struggled for direction on Monday after voters rejected a progressive new constitution, while other regional peers in Latin America traded mixed against a higher dollar.

The Andean country's stocks .SPCLXIGPA jumped as much as 5% to an all-time-high, before paring some losses, while the currency CLP= slipped 0.3% after leaping more than 4% against the dollar as Chileans voted against a proposed new constitution on Sunday, rejecting what would have been one of the world's most progressive charters.

The referendum was also seen as an evaluation of the government, which is struggling with buoyant inflation, an economic slowdown and an internal security crisis, according to experts.

After acknowledging defeat, President Gabriel Boric pledged to make adjustments in his government team and work with Congress to draft a new text. Center-left and right-wing parties have also agreed to negotiate.

"Given that the overwhelming rejection of the new constitution has weakened the government, it's possible that any new or reformed constitution will address some of the most contentious aspects (e.g. around property rights)," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, assistant emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"If the process is quick... we could see Chilean financial assets rebound on a more sustained basis. But if this is the beginning of a long-winded process and uncertainty drags on, it's likely that Chilean assets come under renewed pressure."

"The peso looks particularly vulnerable given Chile's very large current account deficit," she added.

Meanwhile, Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.5%. Consumer prices rose 1.02% in August, taking cumulative 12-month price growth in the country to a decades-long high of 10.84%.

Brazil's real BRL= edged 0.2% higher in volatile trading, while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.3%.

Mexican inflation is forecast to have accelerated in August to its highest level in over 21-1/2 years, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, boosting bets the Bank of Mexico will continue hiking its key interest rate through the rest of the year.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan.

Central bank decisions from Chile and Peru are due this week.

Meanwhile, Argentina's central bank is set to hike the country's interest rate as early as this week, a source said, after the economy ministry rolled out a preferential exchange rate for soybean farmers dubbed the "soy dollar" in a bid to promote exports.

Argentina is the world's biggest soy oil and meal exporter as well as the No. 3 exporter of raw soybeans and this incentive will allow soy farmers to convert their earnings to local currency at 200 pesos per dollar, far higher than the official rate of 140 pesos.

The tightly controlled official peso ARS=RASL fell 0.8%, while in informal market ARSB= it surged more than 7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1911 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 968.19 -0.39 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2192.26 1.37 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 112088.57 1.1 Mexico IPC .MXX 45942.97 0.12 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5799.08 2.58 Argentina MerVal .MERV 138454.68 1.579 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1238.14 0.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.1529 0.61 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.9976 -0.34 Chile peso CLP=CL 880 0.28 Colombia peso COP= 4457.95 0.48 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.8786 -0.34 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 140.1500 -0.80 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 266 7.14 Chile stocks record highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KRtxrU (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell) ((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

