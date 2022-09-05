EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks hit record high, peso jumps after constitution vote

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chilean stock markets hit a record high and its peso rallied on Monday after voters rejected a progressive new constitution, while other regional peers in Latin America wilted against a surging dollar.

The Andean country's stocks .SPCLXIGPA jumped as much as 5% to an all-time-high while the currency CLP= leaped 1% after Chileans voted against a proposed new constitution on Sunday, rejecting what would have been one of the world's most progressive charters.

"The positive market reaction is due to market worries on larger fiscal/social spending, a less liberal framework for corporates - the failure of the referendum was partly priced in but the large rejection is a surprise... that said, I would be careful for the medium-term reaction," said Guillaume Tresca, senior EM strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

"The social discontent is still present and all the demands from the population will not disappear. What could happen next? Especially with the energy crisis, the government will have to appease the population, so long term risks regarding the public deficit/debt are still there."

Meanwhile, Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.7%. Consumer prices rose 1.02% in August, taking cumulative 12-month price growth in the country to a decades-long high of 10.84%.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.2% while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.1%. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan.

Focus is on central bank decisions from Chile and Peru due this week.

Meanwhile in Argentina, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves, economy minister Sergio Massa announced new incentives beginning Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by accessing a better exchange rate.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EURHUF= weakened more than 1% against the euro EUR=EBS and central European stocks flirted with new lows on fears over the impact of Russia's halt to gas supplies through its main pipeline to Europe.

Meanwhile, Turkey's lira TRY= steadied at 18.2 to the dollar as data showed annual inflation climbed to a fresh 24-year high of 80.21% in August.

"We have a three month forecast for USD/TRY of 19, which is still some way away from the current spot level... While the risk of a sudden stop of capital flow may have declined, for the next few months, we expect inflation to remain very high," said Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global FX, rates and EM strategy at Goldman Sachs.

"Put that together with the stronger dollar view... and it's very hard to see beyond a weaker Lira.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

968.18

-0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2188.97

1.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112300.55

1.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

45877.20

-0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5767.52

2.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

139117.16

2.065

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1237.41

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1629

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9575

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.9

1.22

Colombia peso COP=

4457.95

0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8824

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

140.1300

-0.78

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

276

3.26

Chile stocks record highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KRtxrU

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.