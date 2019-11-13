EMERGING MARKETS-Chile peso, stocks slide on unrest; big interest rate cut forecast

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chile's peso slid for the fifth straight session on Wednesday and the country's stocks tumbled more than 2%, as anti-government unrest showed no signs of letting up and as traders predicted that the central bank would slash interest rates.

Most other Latin American currencies eased as a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump had investors fretting anew about Washington's trade war with Beijing.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were on course for biggest weekly decline in two years. A Reuters monthly poll of 55 traders showed on Wednesday that Chile's central bank is expected to slash interest rates to 1.5% by December and even further in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Chilean currency CLP= hit a record low of 800 to the dollar, and the South American country's finance minister warned of "grave consequences" for the nation's economy after three weeks of often violent unrest.

An index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dipped 0.6% to its lowest level in one-and-a-half months after Trump, in an address to The Economic Club of New York, threatened to impose more tariffs on China if the two sides did not reach a deal.

"Trump's comments poured a little bit of cold water on hopes of that preliminary deal the markets were looking forward to," said Edward Glossop, Latin American economist at Capital Economics in London.

The Mexican peso MXN= dipped about 1% to a one-month low. FRX/

Brazil's real BRL= shed 0.4% against a stronger dollar. The currency has been supported this year by hopes of a landmark pension reform bill that has been President Jair Bolsonaro's top priority. Brazil's Congress officially ratified the bill into law on Tuesday.

"Perhaps investors are growing more skeptical to Bolsonaro's reform agenda," Glossop said. "The pension reform is past now and it seems difficult to build that momentum again given political capital has been largely spent."

The Mexican central bank meets on Thursday and is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate for the third time this year, a Reuters poll showed this week.

Shares of Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA fell 2.8% after concluding a $1.1 billion share offering, while state-run utility firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA dropped 2.5% as it said it would cut some jobs as part of its proposed privatization.

The companies were the top two decliners on the Brazilian stock index .BVSP, which was also pressured by data showing retail sales volumes, excluding cars and building materials, came in just shy of economists' expectations.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1043.12

-1.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2649.40

-1.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106005.68

-0.7

Mexico IPC .MXX

43060.86

-0.09

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4447.46

-2.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33331.24

-0.296

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

13199.32

-0.75

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.1807

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=

19.5231

-1.11

Chile peso CLP=

798.7

-2.19

Colombia peso COP=

3449.33

-1.24

Peru sol PEN=

3.396

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.7500

-0.08

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.