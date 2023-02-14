EMERGING MARKETS-Chile peso leads Latam FX higher as dollar dips after U.S. CPI

By Shubham Batra and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Tuesday against a muted dollar, while investors assessed mixed U.S. inflation data for January.

The dollar index .USD slipped 0.1% following data showed U.S. consumer prices increased from the prior month in January, while the underlying trend showed inflation is slowing, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a modest path of interest rate hikes.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS inched up 0.2% by 1452 p.m. GMT.

"The Fed will read this inflation report as supporting their view that further rate increases (plural) are appropriate in 2023," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

"But they also acknowledge much more uncertainty about the appropriate course for monetary policy than in 2022, when the gap between short-term interest rates and inflation was much larger."

Currency of top copper producer Chile CLP= gained 1.0%, supported by firm copper prices, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was flat against the greenback.

A central bank poll of traders showed Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting in April.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.3% against the dollar, with investors closely monitoring retail sales data due later in the day.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was flat amid ongoing speculation about increasing inflation targets following appeals from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said the country is not at a moment when "it would be good to experiment" on monetary policy.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= was subdued as crude prices fell after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. O/R

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5%. Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slipped 0.1%.

Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA rose 4.2% after the state-controlled lender said it expects further profit growth this year after posting a better-than-expected 52.4% surge in fourth quarter profits largely due to higher earnings on loans.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Kenyan shilling KESUSD=Rhit a fresh low as dollar demand from the oil sector outpaced thin foreign-currency supply.

Global ratings agency Fitch cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by two notches from CCC+ to CCC-, citing policy and large refinancing risks, critically low reserves and difficult conditions set by the International Monetary Fund.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.49

0.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2256.02

0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108846.22

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

53137.11

0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5369.90

0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

258653.14

0.399

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1231.89

-0.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1628

0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5569

-0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

788

0.88

Colombia peso COP=

4776.5

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8575

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

192.0100

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

377

0.53

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.