EMERGING MARKETS-Chile peso down for week on lithium nationalization plans, stocks slide

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 21 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso slid on Friday, turning negative for the week after the Andean country unveiled plans to nationalize its lithium industry, while a broader gauge for currencies in Latin America eyed its worst weekly performance in nearly a month.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1%, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.6%.

The peso CLP= slipped 1.2% against the dollar after Chile's President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the lithium industry to boost the South American country's economy and protect its environment. The currency is down 0.7% for the week.

"It puts the focus on Latam possibilities for entering not just the mineral game, but also the tech game as the availability of local raw materials can lead to companies establishing manufacturing of EV and other related energy as well as transportation tech," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA shed 3.2%, hitting their lowest level in a month.

The currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= edged up 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Corporate bond issues in Mexico surged in the first quarter, fueled by the post-pandemic recovery of economic activity, the country's main stock exchange BOLSAA.MX said on Thursday.

Brazilian markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday, a day after the real BRL= currency posted its worst weekly performance in more than five months.

For the week, the real shed 2.8% amid worries about President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's new fiscal framework and disappointing economic data, making it the biggest decliner among Latin American currencies.

"If everything goes to plan, the public debt-to-GDP ratio should stabilize but there are several ways in which the framework could fall short," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"It's unclear if Lula will have the political appetite to keep spending growth restrained."

Central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said the bank's independence is crucial for the economy, as political pressure mounted for it to reduce borrowing costs.

Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.1% and was on track to outperform its regional peers this week.

Overall, economies in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to post a combined growth of 1.2% in 2023, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said, a slight reduction from its previous forecast of 1.3%.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Egypt's dollar-denominated government notes extended losses, with the issue maturing in 2024 XS1953055875=TE hovered near a record low, Tradeweb data showed.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT;

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 980.66 -0.92 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2229.01 -0.59 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 104366.82 0.44 Mexico IPC .MXX 54151.02 -0.26 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5227.15 -3.16 Argentina MerVal .MERV 290302.18 3.007 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1215.94 -2.32 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0495 0.18 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.9818 0.03 Chile peso CLP=CL 797.2 -0.69 Colombia peso COP= 4512.94 0.39 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7485 0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 218.5000 -0.23 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 437 -1.14 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.