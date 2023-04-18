EMERGING MARKETS-Chile, Peru FX up on China data cheer; Brazil's real falls

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 18 (Reuters) - Currencies of copper miners Chile and Peru rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected data from top consumer China lifted demand hopes, while Brazil's real fell after the government submitted its long-awaited fiscal framework proposal to Congress.

Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.6%, rising for the first time in three days, while the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.5% against the dollar. The two countries are the world's largest exporters of copper, and rely heavily on China's consumption of the red metal.

Prices of copper rose as data from China showed its economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, benefiting from an end of strict COVID-19 curbs, although headwinds from a global slowdown point to a bumpy ride ahead.

The U.S. dollar =USD softened after Beijing's upbeat economic showing, although it did little to lift other Latam currencies, which were bogged down by factors specific to their regions.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY shed 0.7%. Investors digested President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government's fiscal rules which established that expenses can grow up to 70% of the increase observed in recurring revenues, aiming to provide sustainability to the trajectory of the public debt.

The framework has been closely watched by foreign investors to gauge confidence in deciding on investing in Brazil.

"The new fiscal framework sets the stage for equity outperformance, while high interest rates support the currency and falling inflation drives debt," Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard, wrote in a note.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP reversed earlier declines to rise 0.1% by afternoon trading.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.1% and Colombia's COP= dropped 1%, as the oil exporters' currencies tracked a fall in crude prices. O/R

A preliminary reading showed Mexico's economy likely grew 3.8% in March compared with the same month a year earlier.

Latin American currencies have still outperformed other emerging markets, with the MSCI's index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS jumping 10% for the year versus the broader emerging market foreign exchange index .MIEM00000CUS which has risen about 2%.

Central and South American economies have benefited from higher commodity prices and their exposure to China, while political uncertainties in certain regions have also calmed since the beginning of the year.

Local retailers including Lojas Renner LREN3.SA and Magazine Luiza MGLU3.SA, which could have benefited from the tax exemption's end, fell 4.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.41

-0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2285.97

-0.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106094.69

0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

54422.63

-0.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5470.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

285130.58

1.363

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1247.04

-0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9767

-0.80

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0400

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.5

0.54

Colombia peso COP=

4488.19

-1.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7664

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

216.9300

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

414

-1.45

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)

