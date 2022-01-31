EMERGING MARKETS-Chile, Colombia currencies boosted by higher commodity prices

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chilean and Colombian currencies led gains among Latin American units on Monday, supported by a rise in commodity prices ahead of central bank meetings this week.

Chile's peso CLP= strengthened 1.2% against the dollar, tracking a bounce in prices of copper, its top export. Prices of the red metal ticked higher in thin trading volumes as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. MET/L

Oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= added 0.3% after prices of crude remained elevated on a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. O/R

The dollar's surge cooled after hitting a 1-1/2 year high on Friday, also boosting risk appetite for emerging markets.

Investors also saw Colombia's central bank board raising its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 4% on Friday, the biggest monthly increase in decades.

Brazil's real BRBY, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Peruvian sol PEN= rose between 0.2% and 0.6%, while a gauge for stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS added 0.9%.

Data showed Mexico's economy contracted for a second straight quarter in the last three-month period of 2021, entering a technical recession.

"We think growth this year will be weaker than most expect. Despite the softness of the economy, we expect that Banxico will prioritize tackling high inflation and will deliver another 50bp rate hike next week, to 6.00%," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Focus this week is on decisions from major central banks. The Bank of England is expected to raise its key policy rate by 25 basis points to battle surging inflation, while the European Central Bank is seen holding rates, sticking to its transient inflation argument.

Higher rates pose a threat to emerging market currencies, especially after inflows into riskier assets amid massive pandemic-era stimulus from major central banks.

Turkey's battered lira TRY= jumped 1.4% despite anxiety around political interference in monetary policy, while Russia's rouble RUB= and South Africa's rand ZAR= rose about 0.9% each.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1202.52

0.96

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2256.47

0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112074.62

0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4562.32

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1529.85

0.61

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3610

0.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6698

0.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

806.9

0.83

Colombia peso COP=

3938.83

0.32

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8379

0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.0100

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

209.5

6.21

