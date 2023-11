(Updated at 1452 GMT) * Mexico's Oct. CPI eases * Moody's upgrades Mexico's growth forecasts * Iron ore prices drive Brazilian real higher * Stocks rise 0.3%, FX down 0.2% By Siddarth S Nov 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks inched up on Thursday, lifted by Chilean and Colombian shares a day after data showed October inflation fell in both countries, while investors awaited a crucial interest rate decision from Mexico's central bank. MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities <.MILA00000PUS> rose 0.3% by 1452 GMT. Chile's benchmark stock index IPSA <.SPIPSA> advanced 0.8% and Colombia's Colcap <.COLCAP> added 0.5% after data on Wednesday showed October inflation easing in both countries. Mexico's inflation eased for the ninth consecutive month in October, data showed on Thursday, remaining at its lowest since early 2021 ahead of a key central bank interest rate decision. Mexican shares <.MXX> were down 0.3%, while the peso gained 0.2%. Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% at its monetary policy meeting later. "We expect the post meeting policy statement to acknowledge that the policy rate is currently at a significantly restrictive level," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note. Latam currencies <.MILA00000CUS> edged down 0.2% against a steady dollar. Earlier this week, Fed policymakers' hawkish messages evoked fresh fears of further rate hikes which helped lift the dollar and limited appetite for risky assets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who did not comment on monetary policy or the U.S. economic outlook in a speech on Wednesday, is due to speak again on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mexico attracted $32.9 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first nine months of this year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday. Moody's ratings agency on Wednesday raised its growth forecasts for the Mexican economy this year and for 2024. Iron ore producer Brazil's real rose 0.3% tracking higher iron ore prices on hopes of further support for China's troubled property sector. Brazil's Bovespa stock index <.BVSP> rose 0.7%. Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a historic reform on consumption taxes, but the effective implementation depends on subsequent bills, over an extended transition period. "This reform can hardly be considered the best reform that we could hope for. Still, coming in from what is perceived as one of the most burdensome systems in the world, we believe it deserves a good passing grade," JP Morgan economists said. "Its long transition period is both a curse and a blessing," they added in a note. Oil exporter, Colombian peso jumped 1.0% tracking higher oil prices. The International Monetary Fund has hardened its view on how Argentina is running a $44 billion loan programme that has gone off track ahead of the country's key presidential vote later in November, three sources with direct knowledge said. Key Latin American currencies at 1452 GMT: Currencies Latest Daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 4.8926 0.3 -32.28 Mexico peso 17.4986 0.2 12.57 Chile peso 901.7 -0.18 -31.83 Colombia 4055.45 0.93 -26.47 peso Peru sol 3.7828 0.07 -14.43 Argentina 350 0 -94.69 peso (interbank) Argentina 910 -2.2 -97.89 peso (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM

