EMERGING MARKETS-Chile assets cheer new president's moderate Cabinet pick

By Susan Mathew

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chilean markets rallied on Friday as newly elected President Gabriel Boric picked central bank head Mario Marcel to head the Finance Ministry, while Brazil's real fell as presidential election polls showed leftist former President Lula leading.

Chile's peso CLP= led gains in the region, up 0.8% to hit over two-month highs and moving below the 800-a-dollar mark, while stocks jumped 2%, bucking a global sell-off.

"We believe that Mario Marcel's appointment as future minister of finance is definitely good news, as Marcel is someone with a high credibility who has supported the two pillars of Chile's macroeconomic framework: the independence of the central bank, and the structural fiscal rule," said strategists at Citigroup.

Boric's other picks for his first Cabinet were also seen as moderate. The announcements were positive as they show Boric as a fiscally responsible and pragmatic politician, Citi said.

Chile's dollar bonds 168863CA4= ticked up with the October 2042 bond 168863BP2= moving away from their lowest since April 2020. Chile's peso is seen ending over 2% higher for the week in its fourth straight week in the black.

Political news was in focus in Brazil as well. While neither man has formally declared his candidacy former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is currently leading in polls over his far-right rival, President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil's real BRBY fell up to 1% before retracing losses, with Friday also being the deadline for Bolsonaro to pass the 2022 budget.

Lula drew praise from some investors as he again suggested he could name moderate Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate, but analysts say his return could worsen Brazil's budget deficit.

Brazil's weakened economy is in danger of sinking deeper into recession this year as anxiety over elections and as steep interest rate rises -- by 725 basis points last year -- continue to hurt growth, a Reuters poll showed.

Brazil stocks .BVSP cut losses, but most other Latam indexes fell as risk assets globally sold off on expectations of a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Colombia's main index .COLCAP slumped 1%. .NMKTS/GLOB

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= pulled away from 77 versus the dollar, stocks .IMOEX pared some losses and dollar bonds extended gains following high-level talks between Moscow and Washington to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine. The talks were described as frank and useful by Washington.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1247.48

-0.66

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2249.59

0.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109154.73

0.05

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4580.92

2.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84478.31

-0.761

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1538.65

-0.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4190

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4813

0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.6

0.60

Colombia peso COP=

3964.76

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8328

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

104.3600

-0.04

Chilean peso has rallied from record lowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rEpA0i

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.