EMERGING MARKETS-Central European currencies outperform as tensions ease over missile hit

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with central European units outperforming after fears subsided that a missile that hit Poland near the border with Ukraine had originated from Russia.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= rallied 0.8%, recovering almost all its losses over the last two sessions, but stocks .WIG20 fell more than 1%.

Other central European currencies gained between 0.1% and 0.7% against a stronger euro EUR=, with Hungary's forint EURHUF= on course for its best session in three weeks. Russia's rouble EURRUB= was at around 60 per euro. CEE/

"It could have been much worse but investors appear to have come to the view that it was a situation that would be quickly de-escalated," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK & EMEA at OANDA.

Against a dollar that weakened as tensions eased, the South African rand ZAR= and the Mexican peso MXN= firmed around 0.3% each. FRX/

Most other emerging market currencies fell. Brazil's real BRBY was volatile, last down 0.8%, while currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= slid around 1% each during the session.

Citi strategists await Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fiscal easing plan, which local reports say could be revealed later in the day. The market will focus on the size of the waiver of the spending cap, the duration and the funding.

Brazil's battle against inflation is not over with the country at serious risk of recession if it does not adopt a clear fiscal anchor, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto and former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

The space for applying "unorthodox policies" in Brazil is limited and the market will punish unusual economic experiments, the chief economist of Swiss bank UBS, Paul Donovan, said in an interview with newspaper Valor Econômico published on Wednesday.

The mood on Wall Street soured over a bleak sales outlook from TargetTGT.N, giving most Latin American stocks their cue. Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP led declines, down 1.3%.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was down 0.7%.

Argentina's main index .MERV, outperformed, while the currency ARS= slipped again. Data on Tuesday had shown the country's monthly inflation at 6.3% in October, while inflation in the 12 months through October hit 88%, overtaking Turkey.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

954.09

-0.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2221.38

-1.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111666.56

-1.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

51490.95

-0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5233.50

-0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

156034.24

0.564

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1286.92

0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3417

-0.75

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3176

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

899.1

-1.49

Colombia peso COP=

4899.6

-1.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.828

-0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

162.4500

-0.20

