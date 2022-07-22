EMERGING MARKETS-CEE currencies gain as euro rally weakens, rouble dips ahead of likely rate cut

By Anisha Sircar

July 22 (Reuters) - Currencies in central and eastern Europe firmed, as the euro's rally following a big European Central Bank rate hike fizzled out, while the Russian rouble struggled ahead of an expected rate cut by the country's central bank.

The euro EUR=EBS retreated as disappointing business activity data weighed on sentiment. The ECB on Thursday raised borrowing costs in its first hike since 2011, but kept the terminal rate unchanged. FRX/

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, Poland's zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed about 0.1% each.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell 0.2% against the dollar. Later in the day, the central bank is likely to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 9% in its attempt to make lending more affordable as inflation slows.

"Since the central bank was forced to hike rates aggressively after the rouble's sell-off earlier this year, we're not going back towards much lower levels of interest rates than where we were six months ago... The underlying growth picture still remains very weak," said Dwyfor Evans, head of APAC macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

On Friday, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest in more than two weeks, reflecting mounting global economic growth worries. US/

EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS were little changed on the week, following a six-week sell-off amid a dollar rally that knocked the breath out of riskier assets, while stocks .MSCIEF eyed weekly gains of nearly 3%.

"You're seeing a disconnect between EM stocks, which are rallying on a potentially less aggressive Federal Reserve as markets pared back expectations of a 100-bp rate hike, and EM currencies, which are still struggling because of concerns around capital outflows and a strong dollar," Evans added.

As long as the Ukraine war, political uncertainty, China strains and recessionary fears prevail, EM equities and currencies will continue to remain under pressure, analysts say.

China stocks .SSEC slipped 0.1% as COVID-19 flare-ups and property-sector risks heightened worries about the country's growth prospects.

The yuan CNY= steadied, while Mexico's peso MXN= skidded 0.1%. South Africa's rand ZAR= firmed 0.3%, buoyed by the biggest rate hike in nearly two decades.

The Indian rupee INR=IN slipped 0.1%. India's central bank has zero tolerance for a volatile rupee and will continue to engage with the foreign exchange market to ensure the currency finds its appropriate level, its chief Shaktikanta Das said.

