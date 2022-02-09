EMERGING MARKETS-Calmer Treasury yields support Latam FX; Real drops on inflation worries

By Shashank Nayar

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as a recent rally in U.S. Treasury yields paused, while Brazil's real slipped after January inflation data showed its steepest rise in six years.

The real BRBY,BRL= fell 0.4%, the most among its Latin American peers after data showed consumer price inflation decelerated in January from the previous month, as expected, but still showed the strongest pace for the period in six years.

Inflation pressures have soared in Latin America's largest economy, leading its central bank to hike rates multiple times over the past year in one of the most aggressive policy tightening regimes in emerging markets.

"The weak key fiscal data and the weak economy combined with higher inflation do not make the currency seem particularly attractive, despite high interest rates," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank.

However, Heger added that high inflation is likely to fuel expectations that the Brazilian central bank might not have reached the end of its rate hike cycle any time soon, which might support BRL further.

Brazil's central bank still has interest rate adjustments to be made and a "lot of work ahead" as inflation remains in double digits, Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said.

Meanwhile, retail sales in Brazil fell less than expected in December, official figures showed, leading the year's performance to a growth of 1.4%, its fifth positive result in a row.

Most other commodity-focused currencies including, the Mexican MXN=, Colombian COP= and Chilean pesos CLP= gained on support from a weaker dollar and calmer Treasury yields.

The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile, gained the most among its peers, up 1% in its best day so far this month as copper prices edged higher. MET/L

The dollar index =USD weakened 0.2%, making greenback-denominated metals cheaper for those holding other currencies, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The Peruvian sol PEN= fell 0.4%. President Pedro Castillo swore in his fourth cabinet in just six months in office on Tuesday in a bid to end his administration's recurring crises.

Castillo, a former schoolteacher and member of a Marxist-Leninist party, handed the premiership to Anibal Torres, the justice minister in the previous cabinet.

Among other data, Mexican consumer prices rose 7.07% in the year through January, the national statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

