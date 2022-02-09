EMERGING MARKETS-Calmer Treasury yields help Latam FX weather inflation bumps

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as a recent rally in U.S. Treasury yields paused, with Brazil's real and Mexico's peso higher as steep inflation prints pointed to more monetary tightening in both countries.

The real BRBY,BRL= rose 0.9%. Data showed consumer price inflation decelerated in January from the previous month, as expected, but still showed the strongest pace for the period in six years.

Inflation pressures have soared in Latin America's largest economy, leading its central bank to hike rates multiple times over the past year in one of the most aggressive policy tightening regimes in emerging markets.

"The weak key fiscal data and the weak economy combined with higher inflation do not make the currency seem particularly attractive, despite high interest rates," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank.

However, Heger added that high inflation is likely to fuel expectations that the Brazilian central bank might not have reached the end of its rate hike cycle any time soon, which might support BRL further.

Brazil's central bank still has interest rate adjustments to be made and a "lot of work ahead" as inflation remains in double digits, Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said.

Meanwhile, retail sales in Brazil fell less than expected in December, official figures showed, leading the year's performance to a growth of 1.4%, its fifth positive result in a row.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.6%, as data showed core inflation touched a 21-year high in January, backing bets the Bank of Mexico will raise its key interest rate for a sixth straight time when it meets on Thursday.

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= jumped 1.7%, the most among its peers, tracking strength in copper prices. Chilean inflation also surged in January. MET/L

Adding to the broader optimism, the Pan American Health Organization said new COVID-19 cases had begun to decrease across the Americas.

The dollar index =USD weakened, while Treasury yields retreated from recent highs as investors awaited U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.8%. President Pedro Castillo swore in his fourth cabinet in just six months in office on Tuesday in a bid to end his administration's recurring crises.

Castillo, a former schoolteacher and member of a Marxist-Leninist party, handed the premiership to Anibal Torres, the justice minister in the previous cabinet.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1240.95

1.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2346.39

1.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112594.56

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

52571.73

0.53

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4585.16

0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87752.59

-0.45

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1515.83

-0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2157

0.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4777

0.59

Chile peso CLP=

812.5

1.74

Colombia peso COP=

3930.16

0.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7982

0.66

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.8800

-0.06

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Kirsten Donovan)

