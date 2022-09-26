EMERGING MARKETS-Buoyant dollar weighs on Latam FX; stocks sink

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led a sharp drop in Latin American currencies on Monday as traders flocked to the safe-haven U.S. dollar while weaker commodity prices and escalating fears of a recession drove stocks down to a two-month low.

The UK government's fiscal plans released last week added to jitters around rising interest rates and the potential for a global economic downturn, pushing the sterling to a record low against the dollar =USD. GBP/

As the dollar hovered near a two-decade high, currencies in resource heavy Latin America .MILA00000CUS fell 2%, hitting their lowest level in more than seven weeks.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 2.4% to its lowest in two months, extending last week's declines.

Crude and metal prices saw a sharp drop, amid concerns about a global economic downturn hurting demand. Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= fell 1% while Colombia's peso COP= tumbled 2.3%. O/RMET/L

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= fell 2% and the Peruvian sol PEN= was down nearly 1% against the dollar.

"The sentiment is the worst it's been in the entire year for most of the emerging markets because of the dollar strength and Latin American countries are no different," said Robert Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Wealth Management.

"Investors are quite cautious and they're expecting more problems going forward."

Meanwhile, Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell nearly 4% and were set for their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-June.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP and Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP fell about 2.2% and nearly 3% respectively.

Brazil's central bank said it would set a 0.7% limit for interchange fees for prepaid cards, which are offered by fintechs in free digital accounts, in a setback for the booming sector.

Despite a risk off mood this year, Latin American currencies have fared better than many emerging market peers as regional central banks started their hiking cycles early and went big, staying ahead of the Fed.

So far this year, Brazil's real has advanced 3.6% despite volatility ahead of elections in October.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the country need not to fear recession abroad or a stronger dollar, arguing that Latin America's largest economy has its own growth dynamics.

Investors are awaiting a slew of central bank policy decisions this week, with the Czech National Bank expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged while the Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate to a record 9.25%

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

888.57

-1.91

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2038.62

-3.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109464.37

-2.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

44977.52

-0.92

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5181.10

-0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

138423.23

-3.154

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1124.72

-2.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3854

-2.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3800

-0.99

Chile peso CLP=CL

990.5

-1.98

Colombia peso

COP=

4535.73

-2.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9227

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

146.2600

-0.55

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

282

1.77

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

