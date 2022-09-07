EMERGING MARKETS-Bullish dollar crushes Asian FX as Fed rate hike bets increase

By Tejaswi Marthi

Sept 7 (Reuters) - A buoyant U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dragged Asian currencies into a sea of red on Wednesday as fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to aggressively tighten monetary policy intensified further.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.1% to hit its lowest level since the 1998 Asia financial crisis as investors shifted to safe havens amid uncertain global economic outlook.

"The strengthening of the greenback is broad-based against other currencies in the region as well due to the aggressive Fed and intervention by the Malaysian central bank may not be able to shore up the ringgit over an extended period," said Imran Yusof, Director and Head of Amanah Investment Bank.

A resurgent greenback is weighing on the regional currencies after a report showed overnight that the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up last month, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with large rate hikes to tame inflation.

"However, looking at improving growth momentum, elevated commodity prices, and increasing activities on the back of economic reopening, we believe the economic fundamentals are more in favour of stronger Ringgit," he added.

The Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.2% to hit an all-time low. Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist for the Philippines at ING was of the view that a widening trade deficit also contributed to the weakening of the peso.

"Given the strong dollar and high trade deficit, the peso can be under pressure for the rest of the year. The Philippine central bank could make cursory appearances to help slow the depreciation trend but it will be difficult to stem the tide completely," he added.

Much like the peso and the ringgit, the Vietnamese dong VND= fell 0.4% to its lowest since April 2020 while the Singapore dollar SGD= shed 0.2% to hit an over two-year low.

Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Fed rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued to fall after COVID-19 curbs in China and prospects of further rate hikes fanned fears of lower fuel demand growth. O/R

China's stringent zero-COVID policy has kept cities such as Chengdu under lockdown, curbing people movement and oil demand at the world's second-largest consumer.

"Expanding COVID-19 lockdowns in China are a threat to demand. However, if demand proves resilient and China moves to re-open, given the low and flat to falling global crude inventory levels we see upside risk to oil prices persisting," said Adam Skelton, Senior Associate, Commodities Research at NAB.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's trade falters as demand wanes at home and abroad

** Equities in Philippines .PSI lost 1.1%, while benchmark indexes in Singapore .STI and Indonesia .JKSE fell 0.5% each.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0640 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.87

-20.11

.N225

-0.71

-4.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.19

-8.79

.SSEC

0.01

-10.88

India

INR=IN

-0.09

-6.98

.NSEI

-0.28

1.45

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

-4.46

.JKSE

-0.39

9.48

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-7.49

.KLSE

0.16

-4.90

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-10.78

.PSI

-1.53

-7.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.90

-14.12

.KS11

-1.39

-20.19

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

-4.24

.STI

-0.36

2.86

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.62

-10.50

.TWII

-1.82

-20.91

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.04

-8.93

.SETI

-0.12

-1.55

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tejaswi.marthi@gmail.com))

