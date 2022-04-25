EMERGING MARKETS-Broad risk-off sparked by China growth worries pressure Latam assets

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 25 (Reuters) - Currencies in commodity-rich Latin America slumped on Monday, with Colombia's peso down 2%, while stocks extended declines to fall more than 10% from a recent peak as fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns in China sparked growth slowdown worries.

A wave of risk aversion swept global markets as fears grew that Beijing may impose harsh restrictions to control the spread of the virus after a lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, dragged into a fourth week. China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 tanked 5%, while commodity prices including oil and base metals dived.

China is one of Latin America's largest and most significant trading partners, buying a variety of raw materials, agricultural products, industrial metals and oil.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS lost 1.4%. FRX/

Crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= dropped to its lowest in over two months, while top copper producers Chile and Peru saw their currencies fall 1% each. O/RMET/L

A surge in commodity prices in March triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine acted as a major boost to regional markets, but the rally has cooled against the backdrop of higher U.S. interest rates and slowing demand from China.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 1.4% against the greenback on Monday, last trading at it lowest in a month, extending declines after its worst session in 22 months on Friday.

The real has enjoyed a strong run so far this year, becoming one of the world's best performing currencies, banking on soaring commodity prices and double-digit interest rates.

"Inflation pressures will lead the Copom (Brazil's rate-setting committee) to carry on hiking the Selic rate to at least 13.25% at the June meeting," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank.

"But the Fed's hawkishness and the traditional electoral cycle will end up weighing on the Brazilian real going forward," he said, referring to October's general elections in Brazil.

Mexico's peso MXN= outperformed, up 0.2% on stimulus hopes. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government will present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week, as data last week showed headline inflation accelerated to the highest level in 21 years.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS plunged 2.4%, falling for the third straight day. It has now fallen over 12% from its most recent high in early April.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP dropped 0.3%, but TIM SA TIMS3.SA rose 2% after the telecoms firm said it expects its purchase of part of Oi SA's OIBR4.SA mobile operations in Brazil to create up to 19 billion reais ($4 billion) of value.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1901 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1047.45

-2.62

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2405.28

-2.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110704.85

-0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

52804.70

-0.73

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4770.88

-1.99

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90296.87

-1.548

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1592.26

-1.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8744

-1.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1989

0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

844.6

-1.09

Colombia peso COP=

3929.45

-1.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.803

-0.92

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

114.6800

-0.38

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

